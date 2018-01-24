Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

12:40 p.m.



A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians.



They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.



Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar on Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, but the hearing was open to all of his accusers.



His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

12:10 p.m.



Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar has told his sexual assault victims that "no words" can describe how sorry he is for his crimes.



Nassar turned to the courtroom gallery to make a brief statement before his sentence Wednesday. He says the testimony of more than 150 victims since last week has "shaken me to my core."



He said, "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days" as many of his accusers openly wept.



Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.



Defense attorney Matt Newburg says Nassar's "soul is broken."



___



11:55 a.m.



A Michigan prosecutor calls sports doctor Larry Nassar "possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history."



The comments from prosecutor Angela Povilaitis came as a judge in Lansing, Michigan, is poised to send Nassar to prison for molesting gymnasts and other girls for years. More than 150 women and girls have testified or had statements read in court since last week.



Povilaitis says adults must start believing children and young people who report abuse, no matter who the alleged perpetrator is.



She says Nassar "perfected a built-in excuse and defense" as a doctor. But she says he was actually "performing hocus-pocus medicine."



___



11:40 a.m.



A Michigan prosecutor says the "breadth and ripple" of sports doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse is "nearly infinite."



A judge in Lansing, Michigan, is poised to send Nassar to prison for molesting gymnasts and other girls for years. More than 150 women and girls have testified or had statements read in court since last week.



Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis says Nassar found competitive gymnastics to be a "perfect place" for his crimes because victims saw him as a "god" in the sport.



Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years.



___



11 a.m.



The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.



Rachael Denhollander says Larry Nassar groped, fondled and penetrated her with his hands when she was a 15-year-old gymnast in Michigan. Denhollander's statements to Michigan State University police put the criminal investigation in high gear in 2016.



Denhollander said Wednesday that she did it "because it was right." She told Nassar in court, "You have become a man ruled by selfish and perverted desires." He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.



Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years.



___



10:30 a.m.



A judge says a Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts and other girls will "be in darkness the rest of his life."



Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made the remark Wednesday as Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing entered a seventh and final day in Lansing, Michigan. The judge is listening to a few more victims before she sends him to prison.



Sterling Riethman told Nassar that he created an "army of warrior women" with no "white flag to wave."



Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven people with his hands, but the hearing has been open to all of his accusers. More than 150 women and girls have given statements or had them read by others.



Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.



___



12:55 a.m.



A judge is poised to send Larry Nassar to prison after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.



More than 150 victims have appeared in court in Lansing, Michigan, or had their statements read by others since last week. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear a few more Wednesday before sentencing Nassar. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.



Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.



They said Nassar would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)