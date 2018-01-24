Spokane Valley Detectives want to know if you recognize this man

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man involved in a botched cell phone deal at Krispy Kreme last week.

Here's what happened, according to Deputy Mark Gregory:

"The victim stated she was selling her cell phones and arranged to meet a possible buyer at Krispy Kreme. While the victim spoke with the male about the phones, a second male entered the store, walked past where they were seated and straight into a single person bathroom located at the back of the store. The first male got up from the table, walked to the back of the store and went into the same bathroom occupied by the second male.

A minute later the first male came back to the table where the victim and her friend were sitting, while the second male exited the bathroom and sat down a few benches away.

The first male asked to see the two cell phones and he began looking at them. The second male stood up, approached the first male and started picking a fight. The first male, with the two cell phones in his hands, stood up and it appeared the two were going to fight.

The victim asked for her cell phones back and even tried to grab them. A physical fight ensued where the victim was pushed and punched.

The first male ran out of the store with the cell phones and jumped into a waiting, occupied vehicle (dark colored 4-door sedan).

The second male ran out of the store and was last seen running west on Indiana."

If you recognize the man in the picture attached to this story, please call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325.