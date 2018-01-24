Avista: 2,000 customers without power until Thursday morning at the earliest

Avista says approximately 2,000 customers should expect to be without power for a prolonged period of time after a tree came in contact with a transmission line.

Avista customers in Gifford, Hunters, Fruitland, Two Rivers, Inchelium and the surrounding areas are affected at this time, according to the company. Crews has removed the tree and are currently assessing the damage it caused.

"Approximately 2,000 customers are impacted by the outage" the company said in a release. "At a minimum the power will be out until early Thursday morning. Avista will provide an updated estimated restoration time once the substation equipment has been evaluated. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to the impacted areas."

If you experience an outage, you are encouraged to report it online or on Avista's mobile app. You can also call 1-800-227-9187.

“We understand the inconvenience that a prolonged outage can cause and we’re actively communicating with the communities we serve to keep them aware of the situation,” said Cesar Godinez, Avista’s manager of operations for Colville. “We will continue to communicate throughout the duration of this outage.”

Avista customer service representatives have a variety of resources available to assist customers in need. Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187.

Avista offered the following tips to customers: