One dead in multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 95 south of Coeur d'Alene

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Idaho State Police tell us at least one person is dead in a multiple vehicle fatality crash on Highway 95 at the top of Mica Grade, south of Coeur d'Alene.

Authorities say one vehicle went over the embankment. A car heading north on 95 crossed the center line, failed to negotiate the turn, and slammed into a car heading south.

It's unknown how many or if any others are injured. Traffic will be backed up in the south bound lanes for at least 2 hours. Avoid the area.