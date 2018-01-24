One dead in multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 95 south of Coeur d'Al - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One dead in multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 95 south of Coeur d'Alene

KHQ.COM - Idaho State Police tell us at least one person is dead in a multiple vehicle fatality crash on Highway 95 at the top of Mica Grade, south of Coeur d'Alene.

Authorities say one vehicle went over the embankment. A car heading north on 95 crossed the center line, failed to negotiate the turn, and slammed into a car heading south.

It's unknown how many or if any others are injured. Traffic will be backed up in the south bound lanes for at least 2 hours. Avoid the area.

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested three young men and charged the trio with robbery, first degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a residence. Task force detectives have been investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the 4700 block of W. Seasons Rd. near Athol that happened in late November.

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the public that a level II sex offender has moved into the Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University. 48-year-old John D. Anderson has moved to the 1400 block of N. Lidgerwood St. in Spokane. Anderson was convicted on an indecent liberties charge involving a 14-year-old known boy in December of 1994.

    KHQ.COM - Idaho State Police tell us at least one person is dead in a multiple vehicle fatality crash on Highway 95 at the top of Mica Grade, south of Coeur d'Alene. Authorities say one vehicle went over the embankment. A car heading north on 95 crossed the center line, failed to negotiate the turn, and slammed into a car heading south. It's unknown how many or if any others are injured.

