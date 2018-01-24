Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

Update: Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday.

Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup. Floyd K. Morris, 52, of Post Falls, was southbound in the right lane in a gray 2016 Ford F350 pickup when Pitts lost control on a curve, crossed the center line and struck Morris' truck head-on. 

Morris continued southbound going off the right shoulder and down an embankment. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top. Pitts' vehicle also rolled onto its top and came to rest on the passenger side on the shoulder of the roadway. Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Morris and his passenger, identified as 40-year-old Matthew T. Little of Harrison, Idaho, were treated and released on scene. 

Previous coverage:

Idaho State Police tell us at least one person is dead in a multiple vehicle fatality crash on Highway 95 at the top of Mica Grade, south of Coeur d'Alene.

Authorities say one vehicle went over the embankment. A car heading north on 95 crossed the center line, failed to negotiate the turn, and slammed into a car heading south.

It's unknown how many or if any others are injured. Traffic will be backed up in the south bound lanes for at least 2 hours. Avoid the area.

    •   