Sex offender moves into Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University
Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom.>>
Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane
NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February. Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.>>
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
96-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing street
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman was killed after being struck by a motorist while she was crossing a street. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the woman was crossing the street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 75-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her. Lt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department says the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.>>
Officials investigating death of N. Idaho prison inmate
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials in northern Idaho are investigating the death of an inmate at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino. The Idaho Department of Correction in a news release Wednesday says Alexander E. Mecklin collapsed in a weight room just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say staff initiated life-saving measures and an ambulance transported Mecklin to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 4:20 p.m. The Department of Correction has ...>>
Three people arrested for robbery, drive-by shooting in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested three young men and charged the trio with robbery, first degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a residence. Task force detectives have been investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the 4700 block of W. Seasons Rd. near Athol that happened in late November.>>
Sex offender moves into Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University
KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the public that a level II sex offender has moved into the Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University. 48-year-old John D. Anderson has moved to the 1400 block of N. Lidgerwood St. in Spokane. Anderson was convicted on an indecent liberties charge involving a 14-year-old known boy in December of 1994.>>
One dead in multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 95 south of Coeur d'Alene
KHQ.COM - Idaho State Police tell us at least one person is dead in a multiple vehicle fatality crash on Highway 95 at the top of Mica Grade, south of Coeur d'Alene. Authorities say one vehicle went over the embankment. A car heading north on 95 crossed the center line, failed to negotiate the turn, and slammed into a car heading south. It's unknown how many or if any others are injured.>>
UPDATE: Second school district pulls chocolate milk for potential contamination
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools.>>
Avista: 2,000 customers without power until Thursday morning at the earliest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista says approximately 2,000 customers should expect to be without power for a prolonged period of time after a tree came in contact with a transmission line. Avista customers in Gifford, Hunters, Fruitland, Two Rivers, Inchelium and the surrounding areas are affected at this time, according to the company. Crews has removed the tree and are currently assessing the damage it caused.>>
Spokane Valley Detectives want to know if you recognize this man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man involved in a botched cell phone deal at Krispy Kreme last week. Here's what happened, according to Deputy Mark Gregory:>>
Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom.>>
Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last
KHQ.COM - Elton John is reportedly set to quit touring after 50 years on-stage amid claims he will make an official announcement at a press conference today. Reports indicate the 70-year-old star is bowing out of stage performances following a battle of poor health. Insiders claim the news will be announced "imminently" after last year he was left in intensive care when he was struck with a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection.>>
Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane
NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February. Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.>>
