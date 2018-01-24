Sex offender moves into Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University

KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the public that a level II sex offender has moved into the Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University.



48-year-old John D. Anderson has moved to the 1400 block of N. Lidgerwood St. in Spokane.



Anderson was convicted on an indecent liberties charge involving a 14-year-old known boy in December of 1994.



Authorities want to be clear that Anderson has served his sentence and is NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather to inform the public. An informed public is a safer public.



Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.



