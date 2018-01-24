SW Idaho police investigating letter containing racial slurs left on soccer coach's car

(AP) - Police in southwestern Idaho say they're investigating a letter filled with racial slurs left on a soccer coach's car.



Eagle Police Chief Pat Calley tells KTVB-TV in a story on Wednesday that the incident is being investigated as malicious harassment.



Police say someone left the letter Sunday on Jeromy Tarkon's car.



He coaches the Juniors Futbol Club that has players with diverse backgrounds.



He says the letter writer says the players are from "trash families." The letter warns them to quit and "be careful."



Tarkon says that as a white person he hasn't experienced racial slurs firsthand.



He says the team has been told to get out of the country if they don't speak English.



He says players on his son's team speak seven or eight languages.



You can read the letter here: WARNING, the letter contains strong language that can be considered offensive.