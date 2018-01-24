SW Idaho police investigating letter containing racial slurs left on soccer coach's car

SW Idaho police investigating letter containing racial slurs left on soccer coach's carPosted: Updated:
Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom.>>
Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane
NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February. Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
School Closures & Delays
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Spokane Valley Detectives want to know if you recognize this man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man involved in a botched cell phone deal at Krispy Kreme last week. Here's what happened, according to Deputy Mark Gregory:>>
Monkey see, monkey two: Are cloned monkeys a step closer to people?
NEW YORK (AP) - For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys. That brings science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans. But the researchers, from China, say they don't want to clone people. Instead, they want to use the technique to create genetically identical monkeys for medical research. They reported their success Wednesday in the journal Cell. Mainstream scien...>>
Better than holograms: A new 3-D projection into thin air
WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists say they have come up with a new technology that beams 3-D images into thin air that are more realistic and clearer than holograms. Researchers at Brigham Young University reported they have mimicked on a small scale the way R2-D2 beamed a 3-D image of Princess Leia into thin air in "Star Wars.">>
Helicopter in hard landing on street in South Florida city
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a small helicopter made a hard landing on a downtown street in a Florida city, snapping its tail off. The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department posted on Twitter that the two-person aircraft broke its tail off when it slammed down Wednesday afternoon in the city. No injuries were reported to the two people on board or anyone on the ground. Police blocked off the street to traffic.>>
Arlington teacher accused of threatening to kill children
ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) - Court documents say an Arlington gym teacher was arrested for reportedly saying he would murder kids. According to police reports filed in court Tuesday, another Presidents Elementary teacher reported that Andrew Thomas Medley told him last week that he was "going to murder everyone's children in the building and make them watch." The other teacher says Medley seemed agitated and when asked how he was doing, Medley said he was not OK. &...>>
Police: Missouri man charged in choking death after mistaking his neighbor's house for his own
RAYTOWN, Mo. - A 43-year-old Missouri man has been charged with killing his neighbor after he allegedly went to his neighbor's home thinking it was his own, then choked the homeowner to death. Police believe Michael G. Augustine was drunk at the time he allegedly killed 60-year-old Clifton King. Augustine was charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter.>>
Home Alone: Florida teen hides in closet from burglars
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - What would Macaulay Culkin do? A Florida teen found himself home alone when two burglars barged into his Pembroke Pines house Sunday. NBC Miami reports that the 13-year-old boy hid in a closet and called police while they ransacked his home. According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspects knocked on the front door, but the boy didn't open it after looking through the peep hole and not recognizing them.>>
11-hour standoff in Nez Perce county ends peacefully after armed man surrenders
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - Nez Perce Tribe officials say an 11-hour standoff ended peacefully Sunday after a 28-year-old Lapwai man surrendered to police. Michael E. Wilson, Jr. was arrested hours after he barricaded himself inside a vehicle armed with a rifle. Tribal police responded around 1:30 in the morning to a trespassing and altercation call and pulled Wilson over near Highway 95 at Tom Beall Road.>>
Mountain lion on runway delays flight at Idaho airport
KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) - An airplane approaching a rural Idaho airport had to abort its initial landing after a mountain lion was spotted on the runway. The Idaho Mountain Express reports the Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey on Saturday night was delayed about 20 minutes due to the mountain lion. Airport manager Chris Pomeroy says airport personnel attempted to corral the cougar, and its tracks later indicated it had been roaming outside ...>>
Prosecutor's Office: SPD Officer justified in September 2017 shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined a Spokane Police Officer was justified when he shot a fugitive in September 2017. According to the Prosecutor's Office,Spokane Police spotted 25-year-old Antonio Davis in the early morning hours of September 18, 2017.>>
SW Idaho police investigating letter containing racial slurs left on soccer coach's car
EAGLE, Idaho (AP) - Police in southwestern Idaho say they're investigating a letter filled with racial slurs left on a soccer coach's car. Eagle Police Chief Pat Calley tells KTVB-TV in a story on Wednesday that the incident is being investigated as malicious harassment. Police say someone left the letter Sunday on Jeromy Tarkon's car. He coaches the Juniors Futbol Club that has players with diverse backgrounds. He says the letter writer says the...>>
