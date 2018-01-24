Mountain lion on runway delays flight at Idaho airport - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mountain lion on runway delays flight at Idaho airport

Posted: Updated:
(Note: This is not the mountain lion responsible.) (Note: This is not the mountain lion responsible.)
KETCHUM, Idaho -

(AP) - An airplane approaching a rural Idaho airport had to abort its initial landing after a mountain lion was spotted on the runway.
  
The Idaho Mountain Express reports the Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey on Saturday night was delayed about 20 minutes due to the mountain lion.
  
Airport manager Chris Pomeroy says airport personnel attempted to corral the cougar, and its tracks later indicated it had been roaming outside the perimeter fence for a couple days.
  
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials say a conservation officer shot the lion in order to protect the public.
  
Officials say the officer did not have access to a tranquilizer gun, and there was no way to safely trap the juvenile cougar in a timely manner.
  
___
  
Information from: Idaho Mountain Express, http://www.mtexpress.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/24/2018 7:26:38 AM (GMT -8:00)

