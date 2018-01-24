11-hour standoff in Nez Perce county ends peacefully after armed man surrenders

Nez Perce Tribe officials say an 11-hour standoff ended peacefully Sunday after a 28-year-old Lapwai man surrendered to police.

Michael E. Wilson, Jr. was arrested hours after he barricaded himself inside a vehicle armed with a rifle. Tribal police responded around 1:30 in the morning to a trespassing and altercation call and pulled Wilson over near Highway 95 at Tom Beall Road.

Officers blocked Highway 95 in both directions and positioned themselves behind their patrol cars after they saw Wilson was holding a rifle with a scope inside the vehicle. Backup from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, Lewiston Police and the FBI also arrived on scene. Police say Wilson was acting erratically and refused to drop his gun.

Responding law enforcement officers tossed a phone to Wilson and talked to him for most of the morning Sunday. He eventually got out of his car and surrendered Sunday afternoon.

Wilson was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on multiple charges including felony eluding, misdemeanor driving without privileges, battery, resisting and a weapons violation.