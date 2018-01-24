Home Alone: Florida teen hides in closet from burglars

What would Macaulay Culkin do? A Florida teen found himself home alone when two burglars barged into his Pembroke Pines house Sunday.

NBC Miami reports that the 13-year-old boy hid in a closet and called police while they ransacked his home.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspects knocked on the front door, but the boy didn't open it after looking through the peep hole and not recognizing them. That's when the suspects walked to the back of the home, where they smashed through a sliding glass door to get inside. The teen ran upstairs, locked himself in a closet and called 911.

The boy's mother has access to their home security cameras on her cellphone. At the time of the break in, she happened to check in on the home. She saw the two suspects, and thought perhaps they were her son's friends. She decided to give him a call to make sure everything was alright, but he was on the phone with police.

Officers arrived on scene within two minutes of being dispatched but the suspects had already fled the scene. The officers found the boy, who was unharmed.

Police described the suspects as black males, between 16 and 19 years old, about 5'4 to 5'7 with thin builds and short dreads. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 954-431-2225.