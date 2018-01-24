Police: Missouri man charged in choking death after mistaking his neighbor's house for his own

A 43-year-old Missouri man has been charged with killing his neighbor after he allegedly went to his neighbor's home thinking it was his own, then choked the homeowner to death.

Police believe Michael G. Augustine was drunk at the time he allegedly killed 60-year-old Clifton King. Augustine was charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter.

WDAF reports King died in his front yard Friday night after he came to his door to find Augustine, one of his neighbors, trying to come inside. Neighbors told the station that Augustine, who lives farther down the block, believed that it was his home, and that King had broken in.

Augustine called 911 to report he had an intruder in a choke hold. But when police arrived, no one was there. They later found both men about a block up the street at King's House.

According to court documents, police believe Augustine was drunk because his speech was incoherent and officers noted a strong smell of alcohol. Neighbors say King was a military veteran and first responders tried to revive him for about a half an hour.