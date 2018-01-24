Second Chance Ranch needs help moving horses into new home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Second Chance Ranch needs help moving horses into new home

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

A non-profit organization that provides therapy for military families with their horses has moved closer to Spokane, but they are in need of the community’s help now.

Katie Merwick, the founder of Second Chance Ranch, has been operating the organization for nearly two decades.

“Our center is really unique. It's a learning center,” she says.

Learning with something called “Leading with Horses.” She says it’s a way to provide therapy and counseling to military families outside of the home in an interactive way with lessons with the horses.

“When I give them a goal or a task to accomplish as a family, it's much easier outside of the home with this horse they're having fun and laughing, but they're also learning new communication skills,” Merwick says.

She wanted to bring her work closer to Spokane, so she could partner with colleges so students in psychology programs could intern or learn at the ranch.

Merwick started the move over the weekend, but it wasn’t a smooth one. She says someone broke into her new place and stole her washer and dryer. She also had fencing people cancel on her, and some of the horses haven’t been moved to the new property yet so she’s dividing her time to make sure all of the horses are taken care of right now.

“We'd really like to get everyone home,” she says.

She needs help with fencing, hauling, funding, and some of the daily chores around the ranch. Merwick hopes that the ranch can be a place that will provide what this community needs.

“It’s just endless possibilities with these horses,” she says. “These horses are really amazing. I don't want to use the word magical because that sounds corny, but there's just something that happens at Second Chance Ranch. There's just a magic that happens.”

If you’d like to learn more, you can go to their website: http://www.secondchanceranch.org/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

    Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-01-24 18:37:13 GMT

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

    >>

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

    >>

  • Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

    Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-01-24 15:43:50 GMT

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

    >>

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero

    Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-01-25 02:44:01 GMT

    Spokane Valley, Wash. 11-year-old Mason Allen a fifth grader who falls on the autism spectrum scale from Spokane Valley caught the attention of firefighters across America from Kennebunkport, Maine all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. But Mason never had the chance to meet his pen-pal hero. 38-year-old Garrett Paiz, a firefighter from Noel, Missouri, reached out to Mason in March 2017, after seeing our story about Mason, since then the two had been in contact talking almost every week,

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. 11-year-old Mason Allen a fifth grader who falls on the autism spectrum scale from Spokane Valley caught the attention of firefighters across America from Kennebunkport, Maine all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. But Mason never had the chance to meet his pen-pal hero. 38-year-old Garrett Paiz, a firefighter from Noel, Missouri, reached out to Mason in March 2017, after seeing our story about Mason, since then the two had been in contact talking almost every week,

    >>

  • Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?

    Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:36 PM EST2018-01-25 02:36:47 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) - The shooting of more than a dozen students at a Kentucky high school might have been expected to shock the nation, but Americans seem numbed by the apparent frequency of school shootings since 20 children and six adults were killed at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012, gun-control advocates say.

    >>

    ATLANTA (AP) - The shooting of more than a dozen students at a Kentucky high school might have been expected to shock the nation, but Americans seem numbed by the apparent frequency of school shootings since 20 children and six adults were killed at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012, gun-control advocates say.

    >>

  • Community steps up to help family whose garage was broken into

    Community steps up to help family whose garage was broken into

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-01-25 02:30:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane community stepped up to help the family whose garage was broken into and $200 worth of meat was stolen from her fridge. After the story aired, someone refilled her freezer and Total Security wanted to secure her garage to prevent future break-ins. “We want to be able to help them out and bless them,” says Mike Crouse of Total Security. Mike Crouse and his employees at Total Security put in an alarm system with a siren. Crouse says he thought o ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane community stepped up to help the family whose garage was broken into and $200 worth of meat was stolen from her fridge. After the story aired, someone refilled her freezer and Total Security wanted to secure her garage to prevent future break-ins. “We want to be able to help them out and bless them,” says Mike Crouse of Total Security. Mike Crouse and his employees at Total Security put in an alarm system with a siren. Crouse says he thought o ...

    >>
    •   