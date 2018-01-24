2 Canadians indicted in 2012 Montana oil plant explosion

2 Canadians indicted in 2012 Montana oil plant explosionPosted: Updated:
Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom.>>
Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane
NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February. Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
Spokane Valley Detectives want to know if you recognize this man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man involved in a botched cell phone deal at Krispy Kreme last week. Here's what happened, according to Deputy Mark Gregory:>>
Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero
Spokane Valley, Wash. 11-year-old Mason Allen a fifth grader who falls on the autism spectrum scale from Spokane Valley caught the attention of firefighters across America from Kennebunkport, Maine all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. But Mason never had the chance to meet his pen-pal hero. 38-year-old Garrett Paiz, a firefighter from Noel, Missouri, reached out to Mason in March 2017, after seeing our story about Mason, since then the two had been in contact talking almost every week,>>
Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?
ATLANTA (AP) - The shooting of more than a dozen students at a Kentucky high school might have been expected to shock the nation, but Americans seem numbed by the apparent frequency of school shootings since 20 children and six adults were killed at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012, gun-control advocates say.>>
Community steps up to help family whose garage was broken into
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane community stepped up to help the family whose garage was broken into and $200 worth of meat was stolen from her fridge. After the story aired, someone refilled her freezer and Total Security wanted to secure her garage to prevent future break-ins. “We want to be able to help them out and bless them,” says Mike Crouse of Total Security. Mike Crouse and his employees at Total Security put in an alarm system with a siren. Crouse says he thought o ...>>
Trump: Would ‘love to’ face Mueller questions -- under oath
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump declared late Wednesday he’s “looking forward” to being questioned — under oath — in the special counsel’s probe of Russian election interference and possible Trump obstruction in the firing of the FBI director.>>
Michigan State president announces resignation
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has announced that she is resigning. Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.>>
Burger King trolls FCC with 'Whopper neutrality' ad
Burger King is taking the FCC to task with a new ad released Wednesday, and generating a lot of conversation on social media. In the ad, customers discover that the regular price of a Whopper gets them access to the "slow access Whopper," meaning they'll have to wait longer to get their burger. But if they pay $25.99 for their burger, they'll get it much quicker.>>
2 Canadians indicted in 2012 Montana oil plant explosion
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Canadians and their company on criminal charges stemming from an explosion that injured three workers at an eastern Montana oil recycling plant. Custom Carbon Processing, its president Peter Margiotta and project manager Mark Hurst face charges of conspiracy, endangerment and Clean Air Act violations, according to the indictment unsealed last week. Prosecutors say the two men ignored warnings from a company foreman...>>
Second Chance Ranch needs help moving horses into new home
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A non-profit organization that provides therapy for military families with their horses has moved closer to Spokane, but they are in need of the community’s help now. Katie Merwick, the founder of Second Chance Ranch, has been operating the organization for nearly two decades. “Our center is really unique. It's a learning center,” she says. Learning with something called “Leading with Horses.” She says it’s a way to provide t...>>
Monkey see, monkey two: Are cloned monkeys a step closer to people?
NEW YORK (AP) - For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys. That brings science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans. But the researchers, from China, say they don't want to clone people. Instead, they want to use the technique to create genetically identical monkeys for medical research. They reported their success Wednesday in the journal Cell. Mainstream scien...>>
Better than holograms: A new 3-D projection into thin air
WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists say they have come up with a new technology that beams 3-D images into thin air that are more realistic and clearer than holograms. Researchers at Brigham Young University reported they have mimicked on a small scale the way R2-D2 beamed a 3-D image of Princess Leia into thin air in "Star Wars.">>
