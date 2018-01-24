2 Canadians indicted in 2012 Montana oil plant explosion

(AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Canadians and their company on criminal charges stemming from an explosion that injured three workers at an eastern Montana oil recycling plant.



Custom Carbon Processing, its president Peter Margiotta and project manager Mark Hurst face charges of conspiracy, endangerment and Clean Air Act violations, according to the indictment unsealed last week.



Prosecutors say the two men ignored warnings from a company foreman leading up to the Dec. 29, 2012 explosion near Wibaux along the Montana-North Dakota border.



The blast sparked a fire that burned eight days.



Margiotta and Hurst did not appear for their January 11 arraignment. They would have to be extradited to face trial and could not be located for comment.



Court documents show they haven't been served with the indictment.

1/24/2018 3:46:07 PM (GMT -8:00)