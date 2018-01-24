Burger King trolls FCC with 'Whopper neutrality' ad - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Burger King trolls FCC with 'Whopper neutrality' ad

Posted: Updated:

Burger King is taking the FCC to task with a new ad released Wednesday, and generating a lot of conversation on social media.

In the ad, customers discover that the regular price of a Whopper gets them access to the "slow access Whopper," meaning they'll have to wait longer to get their burger. But if they pay $25.99 for their burger, they'll get it much quicker. Employees explain the new rules of "Whopper neutrality," and customers get even more irate. 

The ad makes a statement about the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal of net neutrality rules. Advocates fear the loss of rules will create a "fast lane" for those able to pay more, much like what happens in the Whopper ad. 

“The repeal of Net Neutrality is a hot topic in America, but it can be very difficult to understand. That’s why the Burger King brand created Whopper Neutrality, a social experiment that explains the effects of the repeal of Net Neutrality by putting it in terms anyone can understand: A Whopper sandwich,” the video description says on YouTube. “This effort aims to help people understand how the repeal of Net Neutrality will impact their lives.”

Near the end of the ad, text appears on the screen pushing people to a change.org petition to put the net neutrality rules back in effect. Then shows the King himself, drinking from a Reese's mug, a clear reference to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Since it was posted Wednesday, it's been viewed more than 200,000 times and was the #1 trending video on YouTube for the day.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

    Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-01-24 18:37:13 GMT

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

    >>

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

    >>

  • Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

    Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-01-24 15:43:50 GMT

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

    >>

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero

    Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-01-25 02:44:01 GMT

    Spokane Valley, Wash. 11-year-old Mason Allen a fifth grader who falls on the autism spectrum scale from Spokane Valley caught the attention of firefighters across America from Kennebunkport, Maine all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. But Mason never had the chance to meet his pen-pal hero. 38-year-old Garrett Paiz, a firefighter from Noel, Missouri, reached out to Mason in March 2017, after seeing our story about Mason, since then the two had been in contact talking almost every week,

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. 11-year-old Mason Allen a fifth grader who falls on the autism spectrum scale from Spokane Valley caught the attention of firefighters across America from Kennebunkport, Maine all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. But Mason never had the chance to meet his pen-pal hero. 38-year-old Garrett Paiz, a firefighter from Noel, Missouri, reached out to Mason in March 2017, after seeing our story about Mason, since then the two had been in contact talking almost every week,

    >>

  • Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?

    Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:36 PM EST2018-01-25 02:36:47 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) - The shooting of more than a dozen students at a Kentucky high school might have been expected to shock the nation, but Americans seem numbed by the apparent frequency of school shootings since 20 children and six adults were killed at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012, gun-control advocates say.

    >>

    ATLANTA (AP) - The shooting of more than a dozen students at a Kentucky high school might have been expected to shock the nation, but Americans seem numbed by the apparent frequency of school shootings since 20 children and six adults were killed at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012, gun-control advocates say.

    >>

  • Community steps up to help family whose garage was broken into

    Community steps up to help family whose garage was broken into

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-01-25 02:30:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane community stepped up to help the family whose garage was broken into and $200 worth of meat was stolen from her fridge. After the story aired, someone refilled her freezer and Total Security wanted to secure her garage to prevent future break-ins. “We want to be able to help them out and bless them,” says Mike Crouse of Total Security. Mike Crouse and his employees at Total Security put in an alarm system with a siren. Crouse says he thought o ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane community stepped up to help the family whose garage was broken into and $200 worth of meat was stolen from her fridge. After the story aired, someone refilled her freezer and Total Security wanted to secure her garage to prevent future break-ins. “We want to be able to help them out and bless them,” says Mike Crouse of Total Security. Mike Crouse and his employees at Total Security put in an alarm system with a siren. Crouse says he thought o ...

    >>
    •   