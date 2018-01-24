Burger King trolls FCC with 'Whopper neutrality' ad

Burger King is taking the FCC to task with a new ad released Wednesday, and generating a lot of conversation on social media.

In the ad, customers discover that the regular price of a Whopper gets them access to the "slow access Whopper," meaning they'll have to wait longer to get their burger. But if they pay $25.99 for their burger, they'll get it much quicker. Employees explain the new rules of "Whopper neutrality," and customers get even more irate.

The ad makes a statement about the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal of net neutrality rules. Advocates fear the loss of rules will create a "fast lane" for those able to pay more, much like what happens in the Whopper ad.

“The repeal of Net Neutrality is a hot topic in America, but it can be very difficult to understand. That’s why the Burger King brand created Whopper Neutrality, a social experiment that explains the effects of the repeal of Net Neutrality by putting it in terms anyone can understand: A Whopper sandwich,” the video description says on YouTube. “This effort aims to help people understand how the repeal of Net Neutrality will impact their lives.”

Near the end of the ad, text appears on the screen pushing people to a change.org petition to put the net neutrality rules back in effect. Then shows the King himself, drinking from a Reese's mug, a clear reference to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Since it was posted Wednesday, it's been viewed more than 200,000 times and was the #1 trending video on YouTube for the day.