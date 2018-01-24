Community steps up to help family whose garage was broken into

The Spokane community stepped up to help the family whose garage was broken into and $200 worth of meat was stolen from her fridge.

After the story aired, someone refilled her freezer and Total Security wanted to secure her garage to prevent future break-ins.

“We want to be able to help them out and bless them,” says Mike Crouse of Total Security.

Mike Crouse and his employees at Total Security put in an alarm system with a siren. Crouse says he thought of a quote from Ronald Reagan, “we can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.”

Crouse says another thing you should do to make your garage more secure is to remove the release cord and put it somewhere safe for when you need to use it. That’s because some criminals will pry their way to get access to it. Also, he adds, make sure you keep your garage door opener in your car out of sight because if your car gets broken into and a criminal finds your address, they can break in that way.

The family says they would like to thank the community for all their support.