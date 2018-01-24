Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

11-year-old Mason Allen a fifth grader who falls on the autism spectrum scale from Spokane Valley caught the attention of firefighters across America from Kennebunk Port, Maine all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. But Mason never had the chance to meet his pen-pal hero.

38-year-old Garrett Paiz, a firefighter from Noel, Missouri, reached out to Mason in March 2017, after seeing our story about Mason, since then the two had been in contact talking almost every week, "We would talk to each other on Facebook messenger back and forth," said Mason. Over the summer Garrett was fighting wildfires in Washington state and wanted to meet Mason in person, "He wanted me to bring me the challenge coin, and hand delivers it to me," Mason said.

Not just any coin - a challenge coin - the kind they give out to those who serve on the front lines - whether at war or in a disaster - Garret's way of showing Mason that he was one of the team. But before the two had the chance to connect in person, pain and his squad were relocated to California - to fight the nuns fire in Napa County.

The Napa fires burned more than 240,000 acres, destroying thousands of buildings, killing 44 people and causing just under $9.5 billion in damage. Paiz knew it - sending a text to Mason saying "I am headed to the fire line k. Pray for us, this one is bad." it would be the last time Mason would hear from his hero "he was fighting a fire I don't know which one it was and then he was driving the water truck down to the fire and unfortunately it rolled," Mason recalled.

When Mason heard the tragic news his heart was broken "when I first heard it I. that night I was just laying in my bed, and I was trying so hard not to cry," said Mason.,

The next months would be a blur for this little boy - and despite his pledge, the tears did come, and often. But fast forward to early December - mason received an unexpected package in the mail. While Garrett's widow Bobbie Paiz was cleaning out Garrett's belonging's. She found the challenge coin that he always talked about giving Mason.

So for Christmas, she fulfilled Garrett's wish  "I was thinking holy cow I can't believe this and then I kept telling to myself don't cry don't cry because I swear I was going to cry," Mason said.

Along with the coin, the care package also contained a remembrance flag and a way for Mason to keep the memory of Garrett close to his heart.

  • Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

  • Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

  • Public comment deadline approaches for Montana grizzly plan

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The deadline is approaching for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains. The Missoulian reports that comments on the plan are due by Friday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed habitat-based recovery criteria to monitor how an estimated 1,000 grizzlies are recovering in the mountains between Glacier National Park and Missoula. If approved, those criteria would guide Montana Fis...

  • Deputy 'down' outside Denver, police searching for suspect

    DENVER - The Adams County Sheriff's Office in Colorado is investigating after an officer down call Wednesday night. Law enforcement says the suspect is still on the run. In a tweet Wednesday night, the Adams County Sheriff's Office told residents in the area of 88th Avenue and Dawson on the Thornton-Denver city line to stay inside and away from doors and windows.

  • Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

