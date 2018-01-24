Deputy killed outside Denver, one suspect in custody

Update: In a press conference late Wednesday night a spokesperson with the Adams County Sheriff's Office reported that a suspect wanted in the shooting of a Colorado sheriff's deputy was taken into custody after a search.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was shot in the chest while responding to a reported assault in Thornton. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they are still searching for two additional suspects described as light skinned black males or dark skinned Hispanic males dressed in all black.

Investigators say the crime scene is still active even though a suspect has been arrested.

Update: A Colorado deputy has been killed Wednesday night in the city of Thornton, outside Denver.

Sources confirmed with KUSA that the Adams County deputy died. Investigators were still searching for the suspect and a large perimeter was set up in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Previous coverage:

The Adams County Sheriff's Office in Colorado is investigating after an officer down call Wednesday night. Law enforcement says the suspect is still on the run.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the Adams County Sheriff's Office told residents in the area of 88th Avenue and Dawson on the Thornton-Denver city line to stay inside and away from doors and windows.

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

A large perimeter has been set up Wednesday to search for the suspect.

The deputy's condition is unknown at this time.