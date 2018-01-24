Flags lowered in honor of slain Colorado deputy

7:40 a.m.



Colorado's governor has ordered all flags on state buildings lowered in honor of a sheriff's deputy shot and killed north of Denver.



Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that all flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm's funeral.



The order comes as officers search for two more men wanted in connection with Wednesday night's shooting in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver. Some schools in the area are closed because of the search.



The sheriff's office says Gumm was shot after deputies were called to an "assault in progress" and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. A sheriff's spokeswoman says that suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing.



The alleged gunman was found and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.



Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.



A spokeswoman for The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an "assault in progress" Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. She says that suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing. He was taken into custody a short time later.



Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects.



The deputy's name and age have not been released, and the spokeswoman did not release any other information about what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

