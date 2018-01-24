Public comment deadline approaches for Montana grizzly plan

Public comment deadline approaches for Montana grizzly planPosted: Updated:
Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom.>>
Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane
NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February. Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
Spokane Valley Detectives want to know if you recognize this man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man involved in a botched cell phone deal at Krispy Kreme last week. Here's what happened, according to Deputy Mark Gregory:>>
Deputy killed outside Denver, one suspect in custody
DENVER - A Colorado deputy has been killed Wednesday night in the city of Thornton, outside Denver. Sources confirmed with KUSA that the Adams County deputy died. Investigators were still searching for the suspect and a large perimeter was set up in the area.>>
Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listened silently as a prosecutor deemed him "possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history" and a judge sentenced him to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes, capping an extraordinary hearing during which more than 150 women and girls described his abuse.>>
Mr. Swipe Right: Missouri student emails every Claudia after accidentally swiping left on Tinder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Missouri State college student has become an internet sensation after going to extreme lengths to fix a Tinder fail. According to Fox 4 News, Hayden Moll swiped left on a picture of a girl named 'Claudia' when he actually intended to swipe right. Because Tinder doesn't allow users to undo their 'swipe,' Moll came up with a creative way to pursue his mystery girl. Moll sent an email to every Claudia listed as a student at>>
Public comment deadline approaches for Montana grizzly plan
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The deadline is approaching for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains. The Missoulian reports that comments on the plan are due by Friday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed habitat-based recovery criteria to monitor how an estimated 1,000 grizzlies are recovering in the mountains between Glacier National Park and Missoula. If approved, those criteria would guide Montana Fis...>>
Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.>>
Boy becomes pen pals with firefighter hero
Spokane Valley, Wash. 11-year-old Mason Allen a fifth grader who falls on the autism spectrum scale from Spokane Valley caught the attention of firefighters across America from Kennebunkport, Maine all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. But Mason never had the chance to meet his pen-pal hero. 38-year-old Garrett Paiz, a firefighter from Noel, Missouri, reached out to Mason in March 2017, after seeing our story about Mason, since then the two had been in contact talking almost every week,>>
Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?
ATLANTA (AP) - The shooting of more than a dozen students at a Kentucky high school might have been expected to shock the nation, but Americans seem numbed by the apparent frequency of school shootings since 20 children and six adults were killed at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012, gun-control advocates say.>>
Community steps up to help family whose garage was broken into
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane community stepped up to help the family whose garage was broken into and $200 worth of meat was stolen from her fridge. After the story aired, someone refilled her freezer and Total Security wanted to secure her garage to prevent future break-ins. “We want to be able to help them out and bless them,” says Mike Crouse of Total Security. Mike Crouse and his employees at Total Security put in an alarm system with a siren. Crouse says he thought o ...>>
Trump: Would ‘love to’ face Mueller questions -- under oath
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump declared late Wednesday he’s “looking forward” to being questioned — under oath — in the special counsel’s probe of Russian election interference and possible Trump obstruction in the firing of the FBI director.>>
Michigan State president announces resignation
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has announced that she is resigning. Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.>>
