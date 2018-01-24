Public comment deadline approaches for Montana grizzly plan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Public comment deadline approaches for Montana grizzly plan

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA, Mont. -

(AP) - The deadline is approaching for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains.
  
The Missoulian reports that comments on the plan are due by Friday.
  
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed habitat-based recovery criteria to monitor how an estimated 1,000 grizzlies are recovering in the mountains between Glacier National Park and Missoula. If approved, those criteria would guide Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and several federal agencies in managing the bears if they lose Endangered Species Act protection.
  
A population of about 700 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem around Yellowstone National Park was delisted in 2017 and turned over to state management. That decision has been challenged in federal court, though.
  
___
  
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/24/2018 7:58:00 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

    Judge: 'I just signed your death warrant'; Nassar gets 175 years

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-01-24 18:37:13 GMT

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

    >>

    LANSING, Mich. -  A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians. They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. 

    >>

  • Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

    Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-01-24 15:43:50 GMT

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.    Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

    >>

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputy killed outside Denver, one suspect in custody

    Deputy killed outside Denver, one suspect in custody

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-01-25 06:31:57 GMT

    DENVER - A Colorado deputy has been killed Wednesday night in the city of Thornton, outside Denver. Sources confirmed with KUSA that the Adams County deputy died. Investigators were still searching for the suspect and a large perimeter was set up in the area.

    >>

    DENVER - A Colorado deputy has been killed Wednesday night in the city of Thornton, outside Denver. Sources confirmed with KUSA that the Adams County deputy died. Investigators were still searching for the suspect and a large perimeter was set up in the area.

    >>

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-25 06:09:10 GMT

    LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listened silently as a prosecutor deemed him "possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history" and a judge sentenced him to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes, capping an extraordinary hearing during which more than 150 women and girls described his abuse.

    >>

    LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listened silently as a prosecutor deemed him "possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history" and a judge sentenced him to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes, capping an extraordinary hearing during which more than 150 women and girls described his abuse.

    >>

  • Mr. Swipe Right: Missouri student emails every Claudia after accidentally swiping left on Tinder

    Mr. Swipe Right: Missouri student emails every Claudia after accidentally swiping left on Tinder

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-01-25 06:08:58 GMT
    @5poundapparel@5poundapparel

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Missouri State college student has become an internet sensation after going to extreme lengths to fix a Tinder fail.  According to Fox 4 News, Hayden Moll swiped left on a picture of a girl named 'Claudia' when he actually intended to swipe right. Because Tinder doesn't allow users to undo their 'swipe,' Moll came up with a creative way to pursue his mystery girl. Moll sent an email to every Claudia listed as a student at 

    >>

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Missouri State college student has become an internet sensation after going to extreme lengths to fix a Tinder fail.  According to Fox 4 News, Hayden Moll swiped left on a picture of a girl named 'Claudia' when he actually intended to swipe right. Because Tinder doesn't allow users to undo their 'swipe,' Moll came up with a creative way to pursue his mystery girl. Moll sent an email to every Claudia listed as a student at 

    >>
    •   