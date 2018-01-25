Mr. Swipe Right: Missouri student emails every Claudia after accidentally swiping left on Tinder

A Missouri State college student has become an internet sensation after going to extreme lengths to fix a Tinder fail.

According to Fox 4 News, Hayden Moll swiped left on a picture of a girl named 'Claudia' when he actually intended to swipe right. Because Tinder doesn't allow users to undo their 'swipe,' Moll came up with a creative way to pursue his mystery girl. Moll sent an email to every Claudia listed as a student at Missouri State.

"I accidentally swiped left on a Claudia's profile (left is bad) and I really wanted to swipe right," Moll wrote in his email to over 40 women. He went on to describe the profile before asking his Claudia to message back.

Within hours, the right Claudia posted a screenshot of Moll's email, with a screenshot of her Tinder profile.

"THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER," she writes.

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

Whether or not Moll and Claudia have since connected remains to be seen, but a T-shirt company by the name of Five Pound Apparel is actually offering to pay for their first date. The company created a shirt that reads "I'll be your Claudia," for fans who happen to find Moll's dedication to finding his girl the most romantic gesture they've seen.