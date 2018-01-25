Scientists successfully clone two monkeys, getting one step clos - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Scientists successfully clone two monkeys, getting one step closer to cloning humans

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys. That brings science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans.
 
But the researchers, from China, say they don't want to clone people. Instead, they want to use the technique to create genetically identical monkeys for medical research.
 
They reported their success Wednesday in the journal Cell. Mainstream scientists generally oppose the idea of making human babies from cloning.
 
Since Dolly's birth in 1996, scientists have cloned nearly two dozen kinds of mammals. But until now they've been unable to do it in primates, a group that includes monkeys and people.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/24/2018 9:01:06 AM (GMT -8:00)

