Scientists successfully clone two monkeys, getting one step closer to cloning humans

Scientists successfully clone two monkeys, getting one step closer to cloning humansPosted: Updated:
Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.>>
Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?
ATLANTA (AP) - The shooting of more than a dozen students at a Kentucky high school might have been expected to shock the nation, but Americans seem numbed by the apparent frequency of school shootings since 20 children and six adults were killed at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012, gun-control advocates say.>>
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
Deputy killed outside Denver, one suspect in custody
DENVER - A Colorado deputy has been killed Wednesday night in the city of Thornton, outside Denver. Sources confirmed with KUSA that the Adams County deputy died. Investigators were still searching for the suspect and a large perimeter was set up in the area.>>
Home Depot to give one-time bonus of up to $1,000
ATLANTA - Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul. The home improvement retailer follows others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart. Home Depot Inc. said Thursday that the one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.>>
Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured
MILAN (AP) - A commuter train derailed Thursday in northern Italy, killing at least three people, seriously injuring 10 and trapping others heading into Milan at the start of the work day, officials said. The Trenord train derailed at a switch track near the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of the city, halting train traffic into and out of Italy's financial capital for hours.>>
Justice Dept ramps up pressure on so-called sanctuary cities
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and sanctuary cities (all times local): 3:55 p.m. President Donald Trump says mayors who boycotted a White House event over an administration crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities are placing the needs of illegal immigrants above citizens. "We can't have it," Trump says. "We want a safe country.">>
Scientists successfully clone two monkeys, getting one step closer to cloning humans
NEW YORK (AP) - For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys. That brings science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans. But the researchers, from China, say they don't want to clone people. Instead, they want to use the technique to create genetically identical monkeys for medical research.>>
Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 24th.>>
Deputy killed outside Denver, one suspect in custody
DENVER - A Colorado deputy has been killed Wednesday night in the city of Thornton, outside Denver. Sources confirmed with KUSA that the Adams County deputy died. Investigators were still searching for the suspect and a large perimeter was set up in the area.>>
Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listened silently as a prosecutor deemed him "possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history" and a judge sentenced him to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes, capping an extraordinary hearing during which more than 150 women and girls described his abuse.>>
Mr. Swipe Right: Missouri student emails every Claudia after accidentally swiping left on Tinder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Missouri State college student has become an internet sensation after going to extreme lengths to fix a Tinder fail. According to Fox 4 News, Hayden Moll swiped left on a picture of a girl named 'Claudia' when he actually intended to swipe right. Because Tinder doesn't allow users to undo their 'swipe,' Moll came up with a creative way to pursue his mystery girl. Moll sent an email to every Claudia listed as a student at>>
Public comment deadline approaches for Montana grizzly plan
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The deadline is approaching for public comment on a plan to lift federal protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains. The Missoulian reports that comments on the plan are due by Friday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed habitat-based recovery criteria to monitor how an estimated 1,000 grizzlies are recovering in the mountains between Glacier National Park and Missoula. If approved, those criteria would guide Montana Fis...>>
