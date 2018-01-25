Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured

MILAN (AP) - A commuter train derailed Thursday in northern Italy, killing at least three people, seriously injuring 10 and trapping others heading into Milan at the start of the work day, officials said.
 
The Trenord train derailed at a switch track near the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of the city, halting train traffic into and out of Italy's financial capital for hours. At least two main cars from the middle of the train peeled off the rails but were still standing, albeit at an angle. Rescue crews gingerly climbed through the crushed sides of the cars trying to get to trapped passengers.
 
Prosecutors at the scene said at least three people were killed, 10 were seriously injured and dozens more slightly injured. The train was heading from Cremona, in eastern Lombardy, into Milan's Garibaldi station and came off the rails at a switch track, suggesting that at least played a role in the derailment, the local prefect said.
 
Passengers reported feeling the car shake for a few minutes before hearing a big bang, and then feeling the car crush in on them.
 
Trenord is the regional train company serving the Lombardy region. It is notorious among passengers for dirty, packed cars and frequent delays. On social media Thursday, it was ridiculed for tweets blaming delays into Milan on a "technical inconvenience" involving a train.
 
It was the latest incident involving Italy's aging rail system. In 2016, 23 people were killed when two trains collided on a single track in an olive grove in Puglia, southeastern Italy. In 2009, 32 people were killed when a freight train carrying liquefied petroleum gas derailed and exploded in Viareggio, in central Italy's Tuscany region.

