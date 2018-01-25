Iconic filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the man who pioneered the genre of skiing and adventure sport films, passed away Wednesday night at his home on Orcas Island at the age of 93.

Miller produced more than 500 films during his career. He also wrote approximately 1200 columns and 11 books.

Miller was a World War II veteran, an accomplished surfer, champion sailor, and a ski instructor and racer.

"For those who are able to, ski a favorite run or enjoy another activity you love in Warren’s memory," Miller's website said on Thursday.

"While this is a time of profound loss, we are comforted that Warren’s life touched so many," a post said on Miller's Facebook page. "Warren made the extraordinary seem accessible, and his legacy of freedom, humor, and adventure endures through all of you. Whether you saw his movies, read his books or met him on the slopes, he considered you to be part of his family. Your love meant the world to him. For those who are able, ski your favorite run or do something else you love in Warren’s memory."



The post concluded, "As Warren might say: 'I’ll see you same time, same place next year, only I’ll be watching from a different mountaintop.'"