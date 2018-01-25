Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - It still won't make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch.
 
A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.
 
According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, owner Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona, won the lawsuit first filed three years ago against the Grenade beverage company.
 
She signed on for the cat to endorse a "Grumpy Cat Grumpuccino," but the company subsequently used the cat's image to help sell other products, which an eight-person jury on Monday found was unauthorized.
 
Grumpy Cat, whose dwarfism and underbite give her the permanent frown she's famous for, became an online phenomenon-turned-merchandising-machine after Bundesen first posted pictures of her in 2012.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/24/2018 10:37:38 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-25 03:19:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

  • Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Thursday, January 25 2018 2:10 AM EST2018-01-25 07:10:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Flags lowered in honor of slain Colorado deputy

    Flags lowered in honor of slain Colorado deputy

    Thursday, January 25 2018 10:54 AM EST2018-01-25 15:54:36 GMT

    DENVER - Colorado's governor has ordered all flags on state buildings lowered in honor of a sheriff's deputy shot and killed north of Denver. Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that all flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm's funeral.

    >>

    DENVER - Colorado's governor has ordered all flags on state buildings lowered in honor of a sheriff's deputy shot and killed north of Denver. Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that all flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm's funeral.

    >>

  • Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuit

    Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuit

    Thursday, January 25 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-01-25 15:37:10 GMT

    SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - It still won't make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch.   A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.   According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, owner Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona, won the lawsuit first filed three years ago against the Grenade beverage company.

    >>

    SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - It still won't make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch.   A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.   According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, owner Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona, won the lawsuit first filed three years ago against the Grenade beverage company.

    >>

  • Iconic filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

    Iconic filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

    Thursday, January 25 2018 10:21 AM EST2018-01-25 15:21:04 GMT

    ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. - Warren Miller, the man who pioneered the genre of skiing and adventure sport films, passed away Wednesday night at his home on Orcas Island at the age of 93.  Miller produced more than 500 films during his career. He also wrote approximately 1200 columns and 11 books.  

    >>

    ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. - Warren Miller, the man who pioneered the genre of skiing and adventure sport films, passed away Wednesday night at his home on Orcas Island at the age of 93.  Miller produced more than 500 films during his career. He also wrote approximately 1200 columns and 11 books.  

    >>
    •   