Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuit

Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuitPosted: Updated:
Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.>>
Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
Flags lowered in honor of slain Colorado deputy
DENVER - Colorado's governor has ordered all flags on state buildings lowered in honor of a sheriff's deputy shot and killed north of Denver. Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that all flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm's funeral.>>
Flags lowered in honor of slain Colorado deputy
DENVER - Colorado's governor has ordered all flags on state buildings lowered in honor of a sheriff's deputy shot and killed north of Denver. Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that all flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm's funeral.>>
Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuit
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - It still won't make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity. According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, owner Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona, won the lawsuit first filed three years ago against the Grenade beverage company.>>
Iconic filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93
ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. - Warren Miller, the man who pioneered the genre of skiing and adventure sport films, passed away Wednesday night at his home on Orcas Island at the age of 93. Miller produced more than 500 films during his career. He also wrote approximately 1200 columns and 11 books.>>
Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.>>
Home Depot to give one-time bonus of up to $1,000
ATLANTA - Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul. The home improvement retailer follows others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart. Home Depot Inc. said Thursday that the one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.>>
Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured
MILAN (AP) - A commuter train derailed Thursday in northern Italy, killing at least three people, seriously injuring 10 and trapping others heading into Milan at the start of the work day, officials said. The Trenord train derailed at a switch track near the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of the city, halting train traffic into and out of Italy's financial capital for hours.>>
Justice Dept ramps up pressure on so-called sanctuary cities
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and sanctuary cities (all times local): 3:55 p.m. President Donald Trump says mayors who boycotted a White House event over an administration crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities are placing the needs of illegal immigrants above citizens. "We can't have it," Trump says. "We want a safe country.">>
Scientists successfully clone two monkeys, getting one step closer to cloning humans
NEW YORK (AP) - For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys. That brings science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans. But the researchers, from China, say they don't want to clone people. Instead, they want to use the technique to create genetically identical monkeys for medical research.>>
Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 24th.>>
