Look what's back: WWE head McMahon resurrects XFL - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Look what's back: WWE head McMahon resurrects XFL

Posted: Updated:
STAMFORD, Conn. -

The XFL is set for a surprising second life under WWE leader Vince McMahon.
  
McMahon announced the return of the much-maligned league that spawned He Hate Me and flamed out in 2001 after one wild season.
  
McMahon said the XFL would return in 2020 but offered few other details about the late winter/early spring football league. The XFL will launch with eight teams, 40-man active rosters and a 10-week regular-season schedule. McMahon said the schedule could begin in late January and no cities or TV partners were named.
  
McMahon funded the league through Alpha Entertainment, a new private entity. He will continue as chairman and CEO of WWE.
  
McMahon says he will have an open forum for fans to contribute ideas to the new league.
  
The original XFL was founded by the wrestling company and jointly owned by NBC, and premiered to massive TV ratings. But the audience did not stick around on Saturday nights to watch second-rate football, lascivious cheerleader shots, sophomoric double entendres and other gimmicks that quickly doomed the league.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-25 03:19:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

  • Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:56 AM EST2018-01-25 14:56:00 GMT

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

  • Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Thursday, January 25 2018 2:10 AM EST2018-01-25 07:10:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Children all safe after small fire at Morris Schott Elementary School in Mattawa

    Children all safe after small fire at Morris Schott Elementary School in Mattawa

    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:54 PM EST2018-01-25 22:54:55 GMT
    Google MapsGoogle Maps

    MATTAWA, Wash. - All Morris Schott Elementary School students and staff are safe after a small electrical fire broke out at the school around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Office says the students have been relocated to Wahluke High School and will be released at the normal time at the end of the school day today.  Staff says there is no cause for alarm; all the kids are safe and they were never at any risk. Please contact the 

    >>

    MATTAWA, Wash. - All Morris Schott Elementary School students and staff are safe after a small electrical fire broke out at the school around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Office says the students have been relocated to Wahluke High School and will be released at the normal time at the end of the school day today.  Staff says there is no cause for alarm; all the kids are safe and they were never at any risk. Please contact the 

    >>

  • K9 Edo helps Moses Lake Police find wanted felon hiding inside shed

    K9 Edo helps Moses Lake Police find wanted felon hiding inside shed

    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-01-25 22:36:03 GMT
    Moses Lake Police DepartmentMoses Lake Police Department

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - K-9 Edo from the Grant County Sheriff's Office helped Moses Lake Police track down a wanted felon hiding in a shed Thursday morning.  About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found 35-year-old Cesar Adame, in the 1100 block of East Hill Street. Adame was wanted for a probation violation on an original charge of assaulting a police officer. According to police, Adame has a history of violent offenses and firearm violations. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - K-9 Edo from the Grant County Sheriff's Office helped Moses Lake Police track down a wanted felon hiding in a shed Thursday morning.  About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found 35-year-old Cesar Adame, in the 1100 block of East Hill Street. Adame was wanted for a probation violation on an original charge of assaulting a police officer. According to police, Adame has a history of violent offenses and firearm violations. 

    >>

  • Coast Guard boats seize 47,000 pounds cocaine since November

    Coast Guard boats seize 47,000 pounds cocaine since November

    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-01-25 21:29:41 GMT

    SAN DIEGO - U.S. Coast Guard boats have seized 47,000 pounds of cocaine in the Pacific since November - most of it off the coasts of Central and South America. The massive amount of drugs was displayed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton on Thursday in San Diego before it was unloaded. Officials say the drugs seized during 23 separate incidents are worth more than $721 million.  

    >>

    SAN DIEGO - U.S. Coast Guard boats have seized 47,000 pounds of cocaine in the Pacific since November - most of it off the coasts of Central and South America. The massive amount of drugs was displayed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton on Thursday in San Diego before it was unloaded. Officials say the drugs seized during 23 separate incidents are worth more than $721 million.  

    >>
    •   