Death penalty ban clears state Senate committee
Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.>>
Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.>>
Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Home Depot to give one-time bonus of up to $1,000
ATLANTA - Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul. The home improvement retailer follows others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart. Home Depot Inc. said Thursday that the one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.>>
Dozens of dead cows found on farm north of Seattle
Children all safe after small fire at Morris Schott Elementary School in Mattawa
MATTAWA, Wash. - All Morris Schott Elementary School students and staff are safe after a small electrical fire broke out at the school around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Office says the students have been relocated to Wahluke High School and will be released at the normal time at the end of the school day today. Staff says there is no cause for alarm; all the kids are safe and they were never at any risk. Please contact the>>
K9 Edo helps Moses Lake Police find wanted felon hiding inside shed
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - K-9 Edo from the Grant County Sheriff's Office helped Moses Lake Police track down a wanted felon hiding in a shed Thursday morning. About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found 35-year-old Cesar Adame, in the 1100 block of East Hill Street. Adame was wanted for a probation violation on an original charge of assaulting a police officer. According to police, Adame has a history of violent offenses and firearm violations.>>
Coast Guard boats seize 47,000 pounds cocaine since November
SAN DIEGO - U.S. Coast Guard boats have seized 47,000 pounds of cocaine in the Pacific since November - most of it off the coasts of Central and South America. The massive amount of drugs was displayed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton on Thursday in San Diego before it was unloaded. Officials say the drugs seized during 23 separate incidents are worth more than $721 million.>>
Death penalty ban clears state Senate committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Senate committee has approved a measure to abolish the death penalty in Washington state. Senate Bill 6052 passed the Senate Law and Justice Committee Thursday on a party line 4-3 vote and now heads to the Rules Committee. Bipartisan efforts to ban the death penalty have failed to gain traction in recent years, in spite of a moratorium put in place by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2014.>>
Look what's back: WWE head McMahon resurrects XFL
STAMFORD, Conn. - The XFL is set for a surprising second life under WWE leader Vince McMahon. McMahon announced the return of the much-maligned league that spawned He Hate Me and flamed out in 2001 after one wild season.>>
3 steps to a better budget (sponsored)
Taking better control of your financial future this year starts with going back to the basics, and creating or adjusting your budget to fit your life. First, figure out where you are right now. Use a spending diary to track your expenses for a month or two, looking for patterns and keeping an eye out for purchases that aren’t necessary or that you could have saved up for instead of financing. Second, you should set your financial goals for the short (one year), medium (one to ...>>
Flags lowered in honor of slain Colorado deputy
DENVER - Colorado's governor has ordered all flags on state buildings lowered in honor of a sheriff's deputy shot and killed north of Denver. Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that all flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm's funeral.>>
Grumpy Cat snatches wins $700,000 in copyright lawsuit
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - It still won't make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity. According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, owner Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona, won the lawsuit first filed three years ago against the Grenade beverage company.>>
Iconic filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93
ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. - Warren Miller, the man who pioneered the genre of skiing and adventure sport films, passed away Wednesday night at his home on Orcas Island at the age of 93. Miller produced more than 500 films during his career. He also wrote approximately 1200 columns and 11 books.>>
Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.>>
