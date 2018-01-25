Help Me Hayley: Local veteran faces a different kind of life-threatening situation

A local veteran has found himself in a very different life-threatening situation: Yellow jackets have taken over his home and are living inside his walls.

Overwhelmed by the cost to fix it and desperate for a worry free night, he said “Help me Hayley.”

“I joined the Navy back in 1991,” said Robert Storm. “I did some deployments to the Persian Gulf.”

Storm knows how to fight, but this time he can't.

“I’ve met my match here,” he said. “The (yellow jacket) nests are in the wall or the attic space above in the kitchen. I’ve killed about 400 since October. I suffer from PTSD, things like this, it builds anxiety. That is tough to deal with.”

Especially because he is deathly allergic to the yellow jackets.

“Every time I come down the steps, I am worried I am going to step on one, he said. “I’ve already gotten stung once. I have epi-pens, but I’ve already gone through two full boxes of them.”

Storm keeps his house down to a chilly 55 degrees, and while the buzzing has slowed, he knows it's not for long.

”It is like a ticking time bomb,” he said. “I don't have anywhere else to go. I need a lot of help.”

So Hayley wasted no time getting him exactly that. She reached out to Raymond Vanderlouw with Pointe Pest Control who immediately agreed to help. He said the issue comes up more often than many might think.

“Around here, it's way common,” he said.

Pointe Pest Control met with Storm on Monday to devise a plan to give him his life back.

“I think it's important to help out wherever you can,” Vanderlouw said.

“It has been a long three months,” Storm said. “I can't express my gratitude enough.”