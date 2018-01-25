K9 Edo helps Moses Lake Police find wanted felon hiding inside s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

K9 Edo helps Moses Lake Police find wanted felon hiding inside shed

by Lexi Perry, Producer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

K-9 Edo from the Grant County Sheriff's Office helped Moses Lake Police track down a wanted felon hiding in a shed Thursday morning. 

About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found 35-year-old Cesar Adame in the 1100 block of East Hill Street. Adame was wanted for a probation violation on an original charge of assaulting a police officer. According to police, Adame has a history of violent offenses and firearm violations.

Officers say that when they tried contacting Adame, he took off running, and jumped at least one fence before hiding in a nearby shed. Sheriff’s deputy Tyson Voss and K-9 Edo were in the area, and police say Edo immediately found Adame’s trail, leading officers to his hiding spot. 

Adame didn't respond when officers announced their presence, and suffered minor bite wounds when K-9 Edo entered the shed. Adame was treated on scene by medical personnel and booked into the Grant County Jail on his warrant. 

"This incident illustrates not only the close working relationship that we have with the Sheriff’s Office, but also the value of a patrol K9," The Moses Lake Police Department posted to their Facebook page. "Without the Edo, taking Adame into custody would have been very time and manpower intensive, and placed the officers in significantly more danger." The Moses Lake Police Department is in the process of starting a K-9 program, and hopes to have their first dog on the street in the 3rd quarter of 2018. 

