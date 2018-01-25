Children all safe after small fire at Morris Schott Elementary S - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Children all safe after small fire at Morris Schott Elementary School in Mattawa

Posted: Updated:
Google Maps Google Maps
MATTAWA, Wash. -

All Morris Schott Elementary School students and staff are safe after a small electrical fire broke out at the school around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. According to staff, the students were moved to the Wahluke High School auditorium for a short period due to a smoke concern. The fire department ventilated the smoke and no danger was determined. The air quality was checked and confirmed, and students quickly returned to class. Students will be released at the normal time at the end of the school day today. 

Staff says there is no cause for alarm; all the kids are safe and they were never at any risk. Please contact the Wahluke School District with any questions or concerns. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-25 03:19:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

  • Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:56 AM EST2018-01-25 14:56:00 GMT

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

  • Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Thursday, January 25 2018 2:10 AM EST2018-01-25 07:10:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Police: 2 hostages out, 1 inside Detroit bank

    The Latest: Police: 2 hostages out, 1 inside Detroit bank

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-01-26 00:21:59 GMT

     DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on Michigan bank robbery and hostage situation (all times local):  7:05 p.m. Police say two hostages have been released from a suburban Detroit bank but one might still be inside with a man who attempted a robbery. Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso says officers are negotiating with the man Thursday. Power is out at the Citizens Bank branch, but Caruso says it wasn't cut by police.    An officer with ...

    >>

     DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on Michigan bank robbery and hostage situation (all times local):  7:05 p.m. Police say two hostages have been released from a suburban Detroit bank but one might still be inside with a man who attempted a robbery. Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso says officers are negotiating with the man Thursday. Power is out at the Citizens Bank branch, but Caruso says it wasn't cut by police.    An officer with ...

    >>

  • WATCH: New Jersey couple weds in courthouse bathroom after mom falls ill

    WATCH: New Jersey couple weds in courthouse bathroom after mom falls ill

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-01-26 00:07:50 GMT
    Monmouth County Sheriff's OfficeMonmouth County Sheriff's Office

    FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot on Jan. 2 when the groom's mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women's room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff's officers administered oxygen and called EMT's.    If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days

    >>

    FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot on Jan. 2 when the groom's mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women's room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff's officers administered oxygen and called EMT's.    If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days

    >>

  • Grenade fuse found at Correctional Dept. in Wenatchee causes small explosion

    Grenade fuse found at Correctional Dept. in Wenatchee causes small explosion

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-25 23:57:11 GMT
    Grenade fuse found at Correctional Dept. in Wenatchee causes small explosionGrenade fuse found at Correctional Dept. in Wenatchee causes small explosion

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - A live grenade fuse was found at the Department of Corrections office in Wenatchee Tuesday. According to iFIBER One News, the corrections staff was making contact with one of their clients when police say the client tried to sluff off the object without anyone noticing. A staff member picked up the fuse, which still had the pin in it and took out the pin, causing a minor explosion. According to police, it was not pointed 

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - A live grenade fuse was found at the Department of Corrections office in Wenatchee Tuesday. According to iFIBER One News, the corrections staff was making contact with one of their clients when police say the client tried to sluff off the object without anyone noticing. A staff member picked up the fuse, which still had the pin in it and took out the pin, causing a minor explosion. According to police, it was not pointed 

    >>
    •   