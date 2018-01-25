Children all safe after small fire at Morris Schott Elementary School in Mattawa

All Morris Schott Elementary School students and staff are safe after a small electrical fire broke out at the school around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. According to staff, the students were moved to the Wahluke High School auditorium for a short period due to a smoke concern. The fire department ventilated the smoke and no danger was determined. The air quality was checked and confirmed, and students quickly returned to class. Students will be released at the normal time at the end of the school day today.

Staff says there is no cause for alarm; all the kids are safe and they were never at any risk. Please contact the Wahluke School District with any questions or concerns.