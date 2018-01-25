Adams County Sheriff Department arrests two suspects for stolen car, drugs

While on patrol Wednesday, and Adams County Sheriff Department deputy came across a vehicle which had been reported stolen by the Othello Police Department earlier in the evening.

Deputies found two women inside, 20-year-old Rosamaria Montano and 22-year-old Jasmine Elizabeth Hernandez, both with outstanding warrants for their arrest.

During a consent search of the recovered vehicle, the deputy found a white crystallized substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner, and the two women with warrants were booked into the Adams County Jail.