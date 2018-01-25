Woman dies after car plunges off ferry dock in Anacortes

Woman dies after car plunges off ferry dock in AnacortesPosted: Updated:
Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.>>
Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.>>
Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Dozens of dead cows found on farm north of Seattle
Dozens of dead cows found on farm north of Seattle
Authorities say about 50 dead cows that had been improperly disposed of were found on a farm in northwest Washington.
Home Depot to give one-time bonus of up to $1,000
ATLANTA - Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul. The home improvement retailer follows others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart. Home Depot Inc. said Thursday that the one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.>>
The Latest: Police: 2 hostages out, 1 inside Detroit bank
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on Michigan bank robbery and hostage situation (all times local): 7:05 p.m. Police say two hostages have been released from a suburban Detroit bank but one might still be inside with a man who attempted a robbery. Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso says officers are negotiating with the man Thursday. Power is out at the Citizens Bank branch, but Caruso says it wasn't cut by police. An officer with ...>>
WATCH: New Jersey couple weds in courthouse bathroom after mom falls ill
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot on Jan. 2 when the groom's mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women's room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff's officers administered oxygen and called EMT's. If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days>>
Grenade fuse found at Correctional Dept. in Wenatchee causes small explosion
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A live grenade fuse was found at the Department of Corrections office in Wenatchee Tuesday. According to iFIBER One News, the corrections staff was making contact with one of their clients when police say the client tried to sluff off the object without anyone noticing. A staff member picked up the fuse, which still had the pin in it and took out the pin, causing a minor explosion. According to police, it was not pointed>>
Frozen green beans, mixed veggies recalled over Listeria concerns
Frozen green beans, mixed veggies recalled over Listeria concerns
The National Frozen Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its frozen green beans and mixed vegetable products over a possible listeria contamination. While there are no reported illnesses, the company said it's recalling the frozen green beans and frozen mixed vegetables as a precaution after test results from a 3rd party revealed that the finished products may potentially be contaminated with the bacteria. The recalled products were distributed ...
New tests show Hanford workers exposed to radiation
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - New test results show that monitoring for airborne radioactive contamination has not protected some Hanford Nuclear Reservation workers demolishing the Plutonium Finishing Plant. The U.S. Department of Energy says two more Hanford workers have inhaled or ingested small amounts of airborne radioactive material, with tests for 180 workers still pending. The Tri-City Herald reports the most recent results were for the first 91 workers who requested ...>>
Woman dies after car plunges off ferry dock in Anacortes
ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman died after she drove her Jeep Cherokee through a barrier and off a dock at the Washington State Ferries terminal at Anacortes. KOMO-TV reports officials suspended ferry service on San Juan Islands routes for several hours Thursday after the incident. The Washington State Patrol says divers recovered the woman's body and a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the water. All ferry service in and out of Anacortes was halt...>>
Adams County Sheriff Department arrests two suspects for stolen car, drugs
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - While on patrol Wednesday, and Adams County Sheriff Department deputy came across a vehicle which had been reported stolen by the Othello Police Department earlier in the evening. Deputies found two women inside, 20-year-old Rosamaria Montano and 22-year-old Jasmine Elizabeth Hernandez, both with outstanding warrants for their arrest. During a consent search of the recovered vehicle, the deputy>>
Children all safe after small fire at Morris Schott Elementary School in Mattawa
MATTAWA, Wash. - All Morris Schott Elementary School students and staff are safe after a small electrical fire broke out at the school around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Office says the students have been relocated to Wahluke High School and will be released at the normal time at the end of the school day today. Staff says there is no cause for alarm; all the kids are safe and they were never at any risk. Please contact the>>
K9 Edo helps Moses Lake Police find wanted felon hiding inside shed
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - K-9 Edo from the Grant County Sheriff's Office helped Moses Lake Police track down a wanted felon hiding in a shed Thursday morning. About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found 35-year-old Cesar Adame, in the 1100 block of East Hill Street. Adame was wanted for a probation violation on an original charge of assaulting a police officer. According to police, Adame has a history of violent offenses and firearm violations.>>
Coast Guard boats seize 47,000 pounds cocaine since November
SAN DIEGO - U.S. Coast Guard boats have seized 47,000 pounds of cocaine in the Pacific since November - most of it off the coasts of Central and South America. The massive amount of drugs was displayed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton on Thursday in San Diego before it was unloaded. Officials say the drugs seized during 23 separate incidents are worth more than $721 million.>>
