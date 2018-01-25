Woman dies after car plunges off ferry dock in Anacortes

(AP) - Authorities say a woman died after she drove her Jeep Cherokee through a barrier and off a dock at the Washington State Ferries terminal at Anacortes.



KOMO-TV reports officials suspended ferry service on San Juan Islands routes for several hours Thursday after the incident.



The Washington State Patrol says divers recovered the woman's body and a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the water.



All ferry service in and out of Anacortes was halted.



Trooper Heather Axtman said preliminary investigation found the driver apparently arrived at about 7:50 a.m., paid the ferry fare, then drove into the vehicle staging area and parked.



Axtman says at about 9:45 a.m. the driver took off at a high rate of speed and went off the end of the dock.



Police don't know whether it was intentional.

1/25/2018 3:11:36 PM (GMT -8:00)