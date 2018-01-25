Grenade fuse found at Correctional Dept. in Wenatchee causes small explosion

A live grenade fuse was found at the Department of Corrections office in Wenatchee Tuesday.

According to iFIBER One News, the corrections staff was making contact with one of their clients when police say the client tried to sluff off the object without anyone noticing.

A staff member picked up the fuse, which still had the pin in it and took out the pin, causing a minor explosion. According to police, it was not pointed towards the staff member's face, and they only faced "minor office first-aid kit level injuries."

According to iFIBER One, the fuse had a minor charge, which is used to set off a much larger reaction (smoke grenade, flash grenade or fragment grenade).

Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department said the fuse was painted blue, which leads him to believe that it was used for a type of military training.

At this time it is unknown how the person in possession of the grenade fuse originally obtained it. That person was arrested for an explosives related charge in addition to other charges.

Capt. Reinfeld urges anyone who finds an item that could potentially be explosive to call Rivercom Dispatch at 509-663-9911 or 911. Officers will assess the situation and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team if needed.