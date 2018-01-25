2 people found dead after house fire in southern Montana - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2 people found dead after house fire in southern Montana

(Nate Howard/Livingston Enterprise via AP) (Nate Howard/Livingston Enterprise via AP)
EMIGRANT, Mont. -

(AP) - Two people were found dead after a house fire near the southern Montana town of Emigrant.
  
The Park County sheriff's office says the fire at the modular home was reported by neighbors just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
  
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that once the fire was extinguished officials found two people and a dog dead in the residence. Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst tells the Livingston Enterprise the sheriff's office was withholding the names of the victims until their families could be notified.
  
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
  
The house was at South Glastonbury, which is north of Yellowstone National Park, about midway between Gardiner and Livingston.
  
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

1/25/2018 4:47:01 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

  • Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

  • Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

  • City of Spokane: how many people are homeless?

    SPOKANE, Wash.- How can we help the growing number of homeless people in Spokane? It's the big question the city asks itself each year. Starting Thursday, the city and volunteers are taking to the streets and shelters, trying to get an accurate count of just how many have nowhere to go. "When I first got involved with the homeless community, I didn't know how many people we were talking about. 

  • Motel hot spots: Deputies say motels often attract criminals

    Airway Heights, Wash. Law enforcement is wanting to put the cuffs on 36-year-old Timothy Lafontaine for quite a while and for a good reason “he's got multiple convictions felony convictions.He's been known to be armed quite often he's been resistive," said Deputy Mark Gregory of the Spokane Sheriff’s department. Among the felony warrants one for escaping department of corrections custody and one for dangerous drugs. Lafontaine was last seen here at the All Seasons 

  • Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Remember the famous scene from the movie Office Space? The scene when a group of disgruntled workers take an old printer out to a grass field and go to town with a baseball bat? A new business in Spokane is giving you a chance to live out that dream. It’s called Rage Spokane. “We thought this was a way to bring something unique to Spokane,” said Owner, Blake Crossley. 

