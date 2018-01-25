2 people found dead after house fire in southern Montana

(AP) - Two people were found dead after a house fire near the southern Montana town of Emigrant.



The Park County sheriff's office says the fire at the modular home was reported by neighbors just after 4 a.m. Thursday.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that once the fire was extinguished officials found two people and a dog dead in the residence. Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst tells the Livingston Enterprise the sheriff's office was withholding the names of the victims until their families could be notified.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



The house was at South Glastonbury, which is north of Yellowstone National Park, about midway between Gardiner and Livingston.



