Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit
Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.>>
Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.>>
Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Dozens of dead cows found on farm north of Seattle
Dozens of dead cows found on farm north of Seattle
Authorities say about 50 dead cows that had been improperly disposed of were found on a farm in northwest Washington.
Home Depot to give one-time bonus of up to $1,000
ATLANTA - Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul. The home improvement retailer follows others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart. Home Depot Inc. said Thursday that the one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.>>
City of Spokane: how many people are homeless?
SPOKANE, Wash.- How can we help the growing number of homeless people in Spokane? It's the big question the city asks itself each year. Starting Thursday, the city and volunteers are taking to the streets and shelters, trying to get an accurate count of just how many have nowhere to go. "When I first got involved with the homeless community, I didn't know how many people we were talking about.>>
Motel hot spots: Deputies say motels often attract criminals
Airway Heights, Wash. Law enforcement is wanting to put the cuffs on 36-year-old Timothy Lafontaine for quite a while and for a good reason “he's got multiple convictions felony convictions.He's been known to be armed quite often he's been resistive," said Deputy Mark Gregory of the Spokane Sheriff’s department. Among the felony warrants one for escaping department of corrections custody and one for dangerous drugs. Lafontaine was last seen here at the All Seasons>>
Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Remember the famous scene from the movie Office Space? The scene when a group of disgruntled workers take an old printer out to a grass field and go to town with a baseball bat? A new business in Spokane is giving you a chance to live out that dream. It’s called Rage Spokane. “We thought this was a way to bring something unique to Spokane,” said Owner, Blake Crossley.>>
Missing Priest River man found in Montana, booked into jail on warrant
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A missing Priest River man was found in Flathead County, Montana. Family members reported Cramer missing on Dec. 29. According to the Priest River Police Department, Brandon Cramer was found by deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Deputies say he was booked into jail on an unrelated warrant.>>
Help Me Hayley: Local veteran faces a different kind of life-threatening situation
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local veteran has found himself in a very different life-threatening situation: Yellow jackets have taken over his home and are living inside his walls. Overwhelmed by the cost to fix it and desperate for a worry free night, he said “Help me Hayley.” “I joined the Navy back in 1991,” said Robert Storm. “I did some deployments to the Persian Gulf.” Storm knows how to fight, but this time he can't.>>
2 people found dead after house fire in southern Montana
EMIGRANT, Mont. (AP) - Two people were found dead after a house fire near the southern Montana town of Emigrant. The Park County sheriff's office says the fire at the modular home was reported by neighbors just after 4 a.m. Thursday. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that once the fire was extinguished officials found two people and a dog dead in the residence. Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst tells the Livingston Enterprise the sheriff's office was withholding the nam...>>
IMAX demolition moves up in schedule, begins Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The IMAX building, part of the Pavilion redevelopment currently underway, was slated to be demolished in March. However, the City of Spokane says the schedule is moving up several weeks to utilize heavy demolition equipment already on site. IMAX demolition is now scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 29. Demolition The first phase of IMAX demolition will involve a high reach excavator and remove the top 25-30’. It is anticipated to take most of the week.>>
The Latest: Police: 2 hostages out, 1 inside Detroit bank
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on Michigan bank robbery and hostage situation (all times local): 7:05 p.m. Police say two hostages have been released from a suburban Detroit bank but one might still be inside with a man who attempted a robbery. Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso says officers are negotiating with the man Thursday. Power is out at the Citizens Bank branch, but Caruso says it wasn't cut by police. An officer with ...>>
WATCH: New Jersey couple weds in courthouse bathroom after mom falls ill
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot on Jan. 2 when the groom's mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women's room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff's officers administered oxygen and called EMT's. If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days>>
Grenade fuse found at Correctional Dept. in Wenatchee causes small explosion
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A live grenade fuse was found at the Department of Corrections office in Wenatchee Tuesday. According to iFIBER One News, the corrections staff was making contact with one of their clients when police say the client tried to sluff off the object without anyone noticing. A staff member picked up the fuse, which still had the pin in it and took out the pin, causing a minor explosion. According to police, it was not pointed>>
