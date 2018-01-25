Motel hot spots: Deputies say motels often attract criminals

Law enforcement is wanting to put the cuffs on 36-year-old Timothy Lafontaine for quite a while and for a good reason “he's got multiple convictions felony convictions.He's been known to be armed quite often he's been resistive," said Deputy Mark Gregory of the Spokane Sheriff’s department.

Among the felony warrants one for escaping department of corrections custody and one for dangerous drugs. Lafontaine was last seen here at the All Seasons Motel in Airway Heights.

Deputy Gregory says discount rooms can often double as a home away from home for bad guys, "People that are committing crimes, in general, are moving around because they don't want to be known by Law enforcement to where they are staying."

It happens often enough - a Department of Justice study went so far as to characterize budget motels as being magnets for crime. But Deputy Mark Gregory says local small businesses like the All Seasons Motel, always helps law enforcement,"They know that if they have criminal activity going on, they aren't going to be able to fill their spaces, so most of them work very well with us and help us with different situations."