Motel hot spots: Deputies say motels often attract criminals - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Motel hot spots: Deputies say motels often attract criminals

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Law enforcement is wanting to put the cuffs on 36-year-old Timothy Lafontaine for quite a while and for a good reason “he's got multiple convictions felony convictions.He's been known to be armed quite often he's been resistive," said Deputy Mark Gregory of the Spokane Sheriff’s department.

Among the felony warrants one for escaping department of corrections custody and one for dangerous drugs. Lafontaine was last seen here at the All Seasons Motel in Airway Heights.

Deputy Gregory says discount rooms can often double as a home away from home for bad guys, "People that are committing crimes, in general, are moving around because they don't want to be known by Law enforcement to where they are staying."

It happens often enough - a Department of Justice study went so far as to characterize budget motels as being magnets for crime. But Deputy Mark Gregory says local small businesses like the All Seasons Motel, always helps law enforcement,"They know that if they have criminal activity going on, they aren't going to be able to fill their spaces, so most of them work very well with us and help us with different situations."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-25 03:19:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

  • Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:56 AM EST2018-01-25 14:56:00 GMT

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

  • Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Thursday, January 25 2018 2:10 AM EST2018-01-25 07:10:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in

    Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-01-26 02:35:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...

    >>

  • City of Spokane: how many people are homeless?

    City of Spokane: how many people are homeless?

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:24 PM EST2018-01-26 02:24:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- How can we help the growing number of homeless people in Spokane? It's the big question the city asks itself each year. Starting Thursday, the city and volunteers are taking to the streets and shelters, trying to get an accurate count of just how many have nowhere to go. "When I first got involved with the homeless community, I didn't know how many people we were talking about. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- How can we help the growing number of homeless people in Spokane? It's the big question the city asks itself each year. Starting Thursday, the city and volunteers are taking to the streets and shelters, trying to get an accurate count of just how many have nowhere to go. "When I first got involved with the homeless community, I didn't know how many people we were talking about. 

    >>

  • Motel hot spots: Deputies say motels often attract criminals

    Motel hot spots: Deputies say motels often attract criminals

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-01-26 02:20:06 GMT

    Airway Heights, Wash. Law enforcement is wanting to put the cuffs on 36-year-old Timothy Lafontaine for quite a while and for a good reason “he's got multiple convictions felony convictions.He's been known to be armed quite often he's been resistive," said Deputy Mark Gregory of the Spokane Sheriff’s department. Among the felony warrants one for escaping department of corrections custody and one for dangerous drugs. Lafontaine was last seen here at the All Seasons 

    >>

    Airway Heights, Wash. Law enforcement is wanting to put the cuffs on 36-year-old Timothy Lafontaine for quite a while and for a good reason “he's got multiple convictions felony convictions.He's been known to be armed quite often he's been resistive," said Deputy Mark Gregory of the Spokane Sheriff’s department. Among the felony warrants one for escaping department of corrections custody and one for dangerous drugs. Lafontaine was last seen here at the All Seasons 

    >>
    •   