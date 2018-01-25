1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in eastern Montana

(AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in eastern Montana.



Custer County Sheriff Tony Harbaugh tells The Billings Gazette the shooting happened in the Moon Creek area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Miles City on Thursday morning.



The sheriff, who declined to identify the adult victims, did not say what led to the shooting. He did, however, say the public is not at risk, and investigators are not looking for anyone else involved in the shooting.



The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is helping local authorities.



