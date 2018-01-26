Transient gets 70 years for pushing man to death from bridge

(AP) - A Montana man who pushed another man to his death from a bridge over northwestern Montana's Flathead River has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.



Cecil Rice was sentenced Thursday for the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered from Flathead Lake about a mile from the river's mouth. Rice was convicted of murder.



Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice's partner.



District Judge Dan Wilson said Walthers suffered a "particularly horrific death," considering the extreme temperatures of the Flathead River that time of year.



Authorities have described all of those involved as transients who were living in the Kalispell area.

