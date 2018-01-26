After mom dies from cancer, Indiana boy makes half-court shot on Coaches vs. Cancer night

It's never easy to lose a loved one, but 8-year-old Knoxx Lamb is certain that his mom is looking after him from heaven. The Indiana third-grader plays basketball and baseball, but tells the Courier & Press that he gets his basketball abilities from his mother, Casey. She died of breast cancer on Oct. 29, 2017 at the age of 37.

On Tuesday, Gibson Southern High School held a "Coaches vs. Cancer" night, donating all proceeds to the American Cancer Society. Before the game, Lamb signed up to attempt a half-court shot at halftime and win a prize.

His name was drawn to compete against a seventh-grader. Lamb says he was nervous, but sank the shot first and won $60. Everyone in the gym exploded in cheers. Lamb credits the winning shot to his mom, watching out for him from above.

"It felt good," he told the Courier & Press. "She helped me."

The Titans' team Twitter account shared a video of the winning shot, and it spread quickly, reaching nearly 200 retweets and almost 500 likes by Thursday evening.

The official Coaches vs. Cancer account responded to the tweet, writing "looks like you have a promising perimeter shooter."