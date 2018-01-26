Magnitude 4.3 Idaho earthquake felt in Utah, Wyoming

(AP) - A light but widely felt earthquake has shaken southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 quake at about 8:30 p.m. was centered about 8 miles (14 km) southeast of Soda Springs, Idaho, a town of about 3,000 people. It was felt 150 miles (240 km) to the south in Salt Lake City and in much of western Wyoming.



There are no reports of any damages or injuries.



Seismographers from the University of Utah say the quake is an aftershock of a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in the area in September. That quake brought a swarm of hundreds of aftershocks in the weeks that followed.

