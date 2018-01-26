Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville

A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville.

Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected.

The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels.

State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene.

The state patrol determined that Zeko was driving too fast for road conditions.