Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville

Posted: Updated:
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. -

A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville.

Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected.

The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels.

State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene.

The state patrol determined that Zeko was driving too fast for road conditions.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Post Falls man killed in Highway 95 crash identified

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-25 03:19:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police released more details following a crash that left one person dead Wednesday. Police responded to a fatal crash on southbound Highway 95 near Mica Grade. According to investigators, 58-year-old Michael D. Pitts of Coeur d'Alene was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup.

    >>

  • Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Police identify the two students killed in Kentucky high school shooting, both 15-years-old

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:56 AM EST2018-01-25 14:56:00 GMT

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

    BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.   Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old. Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire.

    >>

  • Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Spokane woman searching for 'angels' who helped save her life after a crash

    Thursday, January 25 2018 2:10 AM EST2018-01-25 07:10:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is on a mission looking for two men who appeared when she was desperate for help, but then disappeared. She was driving on State Route 26 southwest of Ritzville when she crashed. The Spokane mother is searching for the two strangers who she calls angels. They stopped and helped save her life after the bad crash in the middle of nowhere.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th

    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-01-25 22:04:39 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th.

    >>

  • Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:57 AM EST2018-01-26 06:57:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

  • Thief breaks into Fire Captain's home, steals sentimental knife

    Thief breaks into Fire Captain's home, steals sentimental knife

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:23 AM EST2018-01-26 06:23:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Early Thursday morning, Fire Captain Andrew Bessmer got an alert on his phone while he was at work.  About 2:30 in the morning, a burglar had broken into his man cave that he had built outside his Audubon area home. Dealing with issues in the neighborhood over the last few months, Captain Bessmer recently installed a security camera above his bar, which turned out to be a good investment.    "It's sad that you 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Early Thursday morning, Fire Captain Andrew Bessmer got an alert on his phone while he was at work.  About 2:30 in the morning, a burglar had broken into his man cave that he had built outside his Audubon area home. Dealing with issues in the neighborhood over the last few months, Captain Bessmer recently installed a security camera above his bar, which turned out to be a good investment.    "It's sad that you 

    >>
    •   