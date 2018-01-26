Thief breaks into Fire Captain's home, steals sentimental knife

Early Thursday morning, Fire Captain Andrew Bessmer got an alert on his phone while he was at work. About 2:30 in the morning, a burglar had broken into his man cave that he had built outside his Audubon area home. Dealing with issues in the neighborhood over the last few months, Captain Bessmer recently installed a security camera above his bar, which turned out to be a good investment.

"It's sad that you have to do that, but I'm glad I did," said Captain Bessmer. "Hopefully somebody will be able to recognize who it was."

In the surveillance video, you can see the thief jump over the bar and grabbing what he can before making his escape out the same window.

What the thief didn't know is that Captain Bessmer is also a 30 year veteran and retired Army Colonel.

"They're probably lucky I wasn't home," Captain Bessmer said.

In all, the thief got away with liquor and electronics, including an Apple TV and bluetooth speaker, but that wasn't all. They stole one item that carries years of memories- a special knife he received overseas.

"I did three tours of duty in Afghanistan," he said. "I worked closely with this Gurkha warrior and he thought it was important enough for him to show his gratitude working with me that he gave this to me, so it means a lot."

Captain Bessmer says it has a gold-embossed, glossy handle and a big 16-inch blade that curves. Tonight he has a message for the thief that took his knife.

"You're welcome to the booze, just bring back my knife and electronics."