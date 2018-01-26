Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a childPosted: Updated:
Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the>>
Magnitude 4.3 Idaho earthquake felt in Utah, Wyoming
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - A light but widely felt earthquake has shaken southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 quake at about 8:30 p.m. was centered about 8 miles (14 km) southeast of Soda Springs, Idaho, a town of about 3,000 people. It was felt 150 miles (240 km) to the south in Salt Lake City and in much of western Wyoming. There are no reports of any damages or injuries. Seismographers from the Unive...>>
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state>>
Thief breaks into Fire Captain's home, steals sentimental knife
SPOKANE, Wash. - Early Thursday morning, Fire Captain Andrew Bessmer got an alert on his phone while he was at work. About 2:30 in the morning, a burglar had broken into his man cave that he had built outside his Audubon area home. Dealing with issues in the neighborhood over the last few months, Captain Bessmer recently installed a security camera above his bar, which turned out to be a good investment. "It's sad that you>>
Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th.>>
Thief breaks into Fire Captain's home, steals sentimental knife
SPOKANE, Wash. - Early Thursday morning, Fire Captain Andrew Bessmer got an alert on his phone while he was at work. About 2:30 in the morning, a burglar had broken into his man cave that he had built outside his Audubon area home. Dealing with issues in the neighborhood over the last few months, Captain Bessmer recently installed a security camera above his bar, which turned out to be a good investment. "It's sad that you>>
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state>>
Magnitude 4.3 Idaho earthquake felt in Utah, Wyoming
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - A light but widely felt earthquake has shaken southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 quake at about 8:30 p.m. was centered about 8 miles (14 km) southeast of Soda Springs, Idaho, a town of about 3,000 people. It was felt 150 miles (240 km) to the south in Salt Lake City and in much of western Wyoming. There are no reports of any damages or injuries. Seismographers from the Unive...>>
After mom dies from cancer, Indiana boy makes half-court shot on Coaches vs. Cancer night
FORT BRANCH, Ind. - It's never easy to lose a loved one, but 8-year-old Knoxx Lamb is certain that his mom is looking after him from heaven. The Indiana third-grader plays basketball and baseball, but tells the Courier & Press that he gets his basketball abilities from his mother, Casey. She died of breast cancer on Oct. 29, 2017 at the age of 37. On Tuesday, Gibson Southern High School held a "Coaches vs. Cancer" night, donating all>>
Transient gets 70 years for pushing man to death from bridge
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who pushed another man to his death from a bridge over northwestern Montana's Flathead River has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. Cecil Rice was sentenced Thursday for the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered from Flathead Lake about a mile from the river's mouth. Rice was convicted of murder. Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice'...>>
70 bison killed so far this year by Montana hunters
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials say 70 bison have been shot by hunters so far this year. The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that 59 of those bison were killed on the west side near West Yellowstone, while 11 were killed in the Gardiner area. The Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes killed 39 bison, while 24 were killed by state hunters. The Montana hunting season runs through Feb. 15. Five Native American tribes have treaty rights to hunt bi...>>
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in eastern Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in eastern Montana. Custer County Sheriff Tony Harbaugh tells The Billings Gazette the shooting happened in the Moon Creek area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Miles City on Thursday morning. The sheriff, who declined to identify the adult victims, did not say what led to the shooting. He did, however, say the public is not at risk, and investigators are not look...>>
Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...>>
