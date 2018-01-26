Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who stru - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St.

According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the older of the two children and fled the scene.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being assessed/treated at an area hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 80’s to early 90’s, dark colored (possibly charcoal grey), four-door sedan with tinted windows and driver’s side front end damage caused by the collision. It was last seen northbound on Freya from 29th after the crash. Anyone with information on this incident, or any homes/businesses in the area that may have had surveillance footage of it, are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

