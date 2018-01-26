President Trump calls report he ordered firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 'fake news'

SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...