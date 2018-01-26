President Trump calls report he ordered firing of Special Counse - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump calls report he ordered firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 'fake news'

Posted: Updated:

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) - President Trump is firing back at a report by the New York Times that he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, calling the report 'fake news.' However, NBC News has confirmed that last June President Trump ordered the firing of Mueller, but later backed down.   According to the report, only after the President's White House counsel threatened to resign -  he changed his mind.

Friday morning President Trump responded to the report when questioned about it at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Reporters off camera: "Mr. President did you order Mueller fired? Mr. President, did you seek to fire Mueller?"

President Trump: "Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories."

President Trump is due to address the summit later today.


    

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child

    Friday, January 26 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-01-26 07:35:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    >>

  • Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville

    Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-26 05:57:53 GMT
    Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near RitzvilleDriver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state 

    >>

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state 

    >>

  • Magnitude 4.3 Idaho earthquake felt in Utah, Wyoming

    Magnitude 4.3 Idaho earthquake felt in Utah, Wyoming

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:51 AM EST2018-01-26 05:51:28 GMT

    SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - A light but widely felt earthquake has shaken southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 quake at about 8:30 p.m. was centered about 8 miles (14 km) southeast of Soda Springs, Idaho, a town of about 3,000 people. It was felt 150 miles (240 km) to the south in Salt Lake City and in much of western Wyoming.  There are no reports of any damages or injuries. Seismographers from the Unive...

    >>

    SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - A light but widely felt earthquake has shaken southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 quake at about 8:30 p.m. was centered about 8 miles (14 km) southeast of Soda Springs, Idaho, a town of about 3,000 people. It was felt 150 miles (240 km) to the south in Salt Lake City and in much of western Wyoming.  There are no reports of any damages or injuries. Seismographers from the Unive...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Home burglary and vehicle theft in Spokane ends in crash, K9 pursuit and 2nd burglary in the Valley

    Home burglary and vehicle theft in Spokane ends in crash, K9 pursuit and 2nd burglary in the Valley

    Friday, January 26 2018 10:02 AM EST2018-01-26 15:02:27 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

    >>

  • Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair

    Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:18 AM EST2018-01-26 14:18:45 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

    >>

  • President Trump calls report he ordered firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 'fake news'

    President Trump calls report he ordered firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 'fake news'

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:49 AM EST2018-01-26 12:49:19 GMT

    DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) - President Trump is firing back at a report by the New York Times that he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, calling the report 'fake news.' However, NBC News has confirmed that last June President Trump ordered the firing of Mueller, but later backed down. According to the report, only after the President's White House counsel threatened to resign -  he changed his mind.

    >>

    DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) - President Trump is firing back at a report by the New York Times that he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, calling the report 'fake news.' However, NBC News has confirmed that last June President Trump ordered the firing of Mueller, but later backed down. According to the report, only after the President's White House counsel threatened to resign -  he changed his mind.

    >>
    •   