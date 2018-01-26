Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018



The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

Reese Witherspoon has three legs. pic.twitter.com/q9N6lkKx28 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 26, 2018

Witherspoon responded to the photo saying, "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it."

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ??( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Oprah played along and furthered the #PhotoshopFail conversation when she responded on Twitter referencing another oddly edited photo from the same shoot that appeared to show Oprah with 3 hands.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand?????????????? — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Photoshop fail gave Oprah Winfrey three hands and Reese Witherspoon three legs in Vanity Fair. ?? pic.twitter.com/htVBIUujsE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2018

Vanity Fair was asked about the the photos and responded saying, "While we would have loved the exclusive on Reese Witherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. As for Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?"