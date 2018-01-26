Footprints in snow connect burglary suspect to string of crimes

UPDATE:

KHQ.COM - Spokane Police Officers booked Darrell S Myers (31) into Spokane County Jail for multiple felony charges after a crime spree this morning that started in the 2500 block of east 8th Ave. in the City of Spokane and ended in the 16900 block of east Nora in Spokane County. Spokane Police Officers booked him for 1st Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Robbery, and Theft of Motor Vehicle. Further felony charges are expected from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

This morning, January 26, 2018, just after 5:00am, Spokane Police Officers responded to the report of an occupied residential burglary in the 2500 block of East 8th. It was reported that Myers (unknown to the victims) entered the home through an unsecured door at the back of the residence. Myers then confronted the homeowner and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle saying he was suicidal and the police were after him. The victim complied, in fear that other family members, including two young children, in the home could be harmed due to Myers’ irrational behavior.

Officers arrived on scene and checked the area but were unable to find the suspect. They were, however, able to locate very distinct footprints leading from the east side to the back of the victims’ house where entry was gained, and then again leaving out the front of the house (see attached pictures). Myers had also provided the victim with his name during the confrontation so officers were able to narrow it down to Myers being the likely suspect.

Within 15 minutes, just after 5:30am, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1700 block of North Arc in Green Acres. Dispatch advised the stolen vehicle from the earlier incident in Spokane crashed in the front yard of a residence and the suspect was seen running west on Nora. Several Officers and Deputies from multiple agencies (Spokane Valley Police, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police Department, Liberty Lake Police Department) responded to the area to locate the suspect.

A short time later, dispatch advised they were receiving another call reporting a male broke into an occupied residence in the 16900 block of East Nora. Spokane Police Officers arrived quickly and took the suspect, later identified as Myers, into custody with Spokane Valley Deputies arriving to assist.

Spokane Police transported and booked Myers into the Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Robbery, and Theft of Motor Vehicle in connection with the initial incident.

Spokane Valley Deputies continue to contact witnesses/victims and collect evidence in the area of Myers’ arrest, as they continue to investigate this morning’s events. Additional charges of Burglary and Hit and Run are anticipated.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley.



Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

Police did not chase the suspect but he soon crashed the vehicle in the Spokane Valley in the 1700 block of N. Arc and took off on foot. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies then responded with assistance from Spokane Police.

The suspect was tracked with a K9 unit to a home in the Valley. There was a woman in that home when the suspect entered so police prepared for a possible hostage situation. However, they were able to apprehend the suspect safely. That suspect, is now on his way to jail facing multiple criminal charges.