Home burglary and vehicle theft in Spokane ends in crash, K9 pursuit and 2nd burglary in the Valley

KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley.



Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

Police did not chase the suspect but he soon crashed the vehicle in the Spokane Valley in the 1700 block of N. Arc and took off on foot. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies then responded with assistance from Spokane Police.

The suspect was tracked with a K9 unit to a home in the Valley. There was a woman in that home when the suspect entered so police prepared for a possible hostage situation. However, they were able to apprehend the suspect safely. That suspect, is now on his way to jail facing multiple criminal charges.