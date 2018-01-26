Google honors Spokane native and brain surgeon credited with redrawing the map of the brain

Google honors Spokane native and brain surgeon credited with redrawing the map of the brainPosted: Updated:
Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair
KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the>>
Home burglary and vehicle theft in Spokane ends in crash, K9 pursuit and 2nd burglary in the Valley
KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.>>
Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...>>
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state>>
Magnitude 4.3 Idaho earthquake felt in Utah, Wyoming
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - A light but widely felt earthquake has shaken southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 quake at about 8:30 p.m. was centered about 8 miles (14 km) southeast of Soda Springs, Idaho, a town of about 3,000 people. It was felt 150 miles (240 km) to the south in Salt Lake City and in much of western Wyoming. There are no reports of any damages or injuries. Seismographers from the Unive...>>
Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Remember the famous scene from the movie Office Space? The scene when a group of disgruntled workers take an old printer out to a grass field and go to town with a baseball bat? A new business in Spokane is giving you a chance to live out that dream. It’s called Rage Spokane. “We thought this was a way to bring something unique to Spokane,” said Owner, Blake Crossley.>>
Google honors Spokane native and brain surgeon credited with redrawing the map of the brain
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today Google is honoring a world renowned brain surgeon, known expanding brain surgery methods and techniques, who also happened to be born in Spokane, WA in the late 1800's. When you go to the Google home page today, you will see the page is dedicated to him today. Wilder Penfield’s 127th birthday Wilder Graves Penfield was born in Spokane on January 26, 1891 and today, is credited with redrawing the map of the brain..>>
Home burglary and vehicle theft in Spokane ends in crash, K9 pursuit and 2nd burglary in the Valley
KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.>>
Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair
KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.>>
President Trump calls report he ordered firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 'fake news'
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) - President Trump is firing back at a report by the New York Times that he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, calling the report 'fake news.' However, NBC News has confirmed that last June President Trump ordered the firing of Mueller, but later backed down. According to the report, only after the President's White House counsel threatened to resign - he changed his mind.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 25th.>>
Thief breaks into Fire Captain's home, steals sentimental knife
SPOKANE, Wash. - Early Thursday morning, Fire Captain Andrew Bessmer got an alert on his phone while he was at work. About 2:30 in the morning, a burglar had broken into his man cave that he had built outside his Audubon area home. Dealing with issues in the neighborhood over the last few months, Captain Bessmer recently installed a security camera above his bar, which turned out to be a good investment. "It's sad that you>>
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state>>
Magnitude 4.3 Idaho earthquake felt in Utah, Wyoming
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - A light but widely felt earthquake has shaken southern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.3 quake at about 8:30 p.m. was centered about 8 miles (14 km) southeast of Soda Springs, Idaho, a town of about 3,000 people. It was felt 150 miles (240 km) to the south in Salt Lake City and in much of western Wyoming. There are no reports of any damages or injuries. Seismographers from the Unive...>>
