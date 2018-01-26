Google honors Spokane native and brain surgeon credited with red - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Google honors Spokane native and brain surgeon credited with redrawing the map of the brain

Penfield at Princeton University in 1913 Penfield at Princeton University in 1913

SPOKANE, Wash. - Today Google is honoring a world renowned brain surgeon, known expanding brain surgery methods and techniques, who also happened to be born in Spokane, WA in the late 1800's. When you go to the Google home page today, you will see the page is dedicated to him today.


Wilder Graves Penfield was born in Spokane on January 26, 1891 and today, is credited with redrawing the map of the brain among many other important contributions to neuroscience.He spent much of his early life in Hudson, Wisconsin and went on to study at Princeton University where he played on the football team.

Penfield passed away from abdominal cancer on April 5, 1976.

Despite the advancements he made in his career, he once said, “Brain surgery is a terrible profession. If I did not feel it will become different in my lifetime, I should hate it.”

Read more about Penfield here: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/aso/databank/entries/bhpenf.html

