Level 3 sex offender moves near two Spokane parks

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that a level III sex offender has moved in the area of Mission Park and Chief Gary Park. Randi Daniel Raney Hobbs just moved to the 1800 block of E. Desmet Ave. in Spokane near Mission and Chief Garry Parks.

Hobbs was charged with Rape of a child in the first degree in 2004.

Hobbs also goes by Randall Stewart Wagar and Randall S. Wager. He is a white male, age: 31, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office are just notifying the public and want all to know this individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

    KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the 

    KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - State officials say there's no damage to a century-old statue of President Abraham Lincoln near the Idaho Statehouse that someone dressed in a pizza costume. Idaho Department of Administration spokeswoman Diane Blume tells the Idaho Statesman that security officials noticed the giant pizza slice on the statue at about 7 a.m. Thursday and removed it. Blume says a surveillance camera captured video of someone climbing the statue and running away, but the...

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A man in his mid-30s died after hitting a tree while skiing at Big Sky Resort in southwestern Montana. Gallatin County officials say the collision was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports ski patrol members attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. His name has not been released. Big Sky Resort is northwest of Yellowstone National Park near the community of Big Sky.

    KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.

