Skier dies after hitting tree at Big Sky Resort in Montana

(AP) - A man in his mid-30s died after hitting a tree while skiing at Big Sky Resort in southwestern Montana.



Gallatin County officials say the collision was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports ski patrol members attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful.



His name has not been released.



Big Sky Resort is northwest of Yellowstone National Park near the community of Big Sky.



1/26/2018 2:27:02 PM (GMT -8:00)