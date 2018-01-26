Skier dies after hitting tree at Big Sky Resort in Montana

Skier dies after hitting tree at Big Sky Resort in MontanaPosted: Updated:
Photoshop fail? Reese Witherspoon appear to have 3 legs and Oprah has 3 hands in Vanity Fair
KHQ.COM - Want to play a little game of I-Spy? Look at this cover of Vanity Fair... can you spot any problems with it? Take a close look at Reese Witherspoon. The internet is going crazy over the image, assuming it was a case of photoshop gone wrong. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has three legs.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating hit and run driver who struck a child
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for your help locating the vehicle and driver from a hit and run collision that injured a child. The crash happened on the South Hill Thursday evening at about 7:20pm at the intersection of 29th Ave. and Freya St. According to those witnesses, the child, a pre-teen male, was walking a younger child across the street, in the crosswalk. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection, struck the>>
Footprints in snow connect burglary suspect to string of crimes
KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.>>
Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Remember the famous scene from the movie Office Space? The scene when a group of disgruntled workers take an old printer out to a grass field and go to town with a baseball bat? A new business in Spokane is giving you a chance to live out that dream. It’s called Rage Spokane. “We thought this was a way to bring something unique to Spokane,” said Owner, Blake Crossley.>>
Mother of five house-less after rental isn't ready for move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother is left staying with friends or in hotel rooms after she says the rental property she was supposed to move in is unlivable. Kelly Bartkowiak started looking for a place for her and her five kids last year. She found a post on Craigslist that matched her budget for rent and also had enough space for her family. She reached out and got a call from the property manager. Kelly says at first everything seemed okay. She saw the property several times ...>>
Driver killed in rollover wreck on I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - A 32-year-old Boise man died in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about one mile west of Ritzville. Troopers say Sonny Zeko was driving his pickup truck east on I-90 when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and Zeko was ejected. The pickup truck came to rest on its wheels. State troopers say Zeko was not wearing a seat belt; he died at the scene. The state>>
Wolf poacher fined in Pend Oreille County
NEWPORT, Wash. - A man from Liberty Lake was fined $8,293 in Pend Oreille County District Court Thursday in a plea bargain agreement for killing two wolves. Terry Leroy Fowler, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful taking of endangered wildlife, while a third count was dismissed under the agreement. Fowler will pay $8,000 in restitution to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and $293 in court costs. A 364-day jail sentence was suspended>>
The Latest: Michigan students protest handling of sex abuse claims against Nassar
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Dozens of Michigan State University students are gathering at a spot on campus to protest the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar. Some were expected to march to the Breslin Center where the men's basketball team is hosting Wisconsin Friday ni...>>
Washington Senate passes bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Senate has passed a ban on trigger modification devices that are designed to accelerate a firearm's rate of fire. The measure to prohibit the devices, known as bump stocks, passed the chamber Thursday night on a 29-20 vote, with four Republicans voting with majority Democrats. The move to ban the devices came in response to last October's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more>>
More Washington cities sue drugmakers over opioid crisis
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Skagit County and three cities located within it are the latest jurisdictions in Washington state to sue drugmakers over the opioid crisis. Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro Woolley joined the county in filing a federal lawsuit in Seattle Friday against Purdue Pharma, Endo and Janssen, three of the primary manufacturers of prescription painkillers. The cities of Everett and Tacoma have also filed federal lawsuits against the drug companies,>>
WATCH: Florida deputy tries to pull over loose horse on busy highway
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Pasco County, Floridas attempted to stop a horse in traffic on Wednesday morning. Just before 8 a.m. a Pasco deputy saw the horse running north on US 19 in the Hudson area. The deputy called the Agriculture unit for backup and said "we're traveling at one horse power..." Pasco Sheriff's office posted a video of the attempted traffic stop on their Facebook page. In the video you can hear the deputy asking>>
No damage to Idaho Lincoln statue adorned with pizza costume
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - State officials say there's no damage to a century-old statue of President Abraham Lincoln near the Idaho Statehouse that someone dressed in a pizza costume. Idaho Department of Administration spokeswoman Diane Blume tells the Idaho Statesman that security officials noticed the giant pizza slice on the statue at about 7 a.m. Thursday and removed it. Blume says a surveillance camera captured video of someone climbing the statue and running away, but the...>>
Skier dies after hitting tree at Big Sky Resort in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A man in his mid-30s died after hitting a tree while skiing at Big Sky Resort in southwestern Montana. Gallatin County officials say the collision was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports ski patrol members attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. His name has not been released. Big Sky Resort is northwest of Yellowstone National Park near the community of Big Sky.>>
Footprints in snow connect burglary suspect to string of crimes
KHQ.COM - Authorities have had a busy Friday morning. What started as a home burglary and vehicle theft on Spokane's lower S. Hill, ended in a crash, K9 pursuit and another home burglary in the Spokane Valley. Spokane Police tell us a home in the 2500 block of E. 8th on Spokane's lower south hill was burglarized this morning. The suspect then stole a vehicle from that home and took off.>>
Level 3 sex offender moves near two Spokane parks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that a level III sex offender has moved in the area of Mission Park and Chief Gary Park. Randi Daniel Raney Hobbs just moved to the 1800 block of E. Desmet Ave. in Spokane near Mission and Chief Garry Parks. Hobbs was charged with Rape of a child in the first degree in 2004. Hobbs also goes by Randall Stewart Wagar and Randall S. Wager.>>
Feel the rage: New Spokane business is a smash hit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Remember the famous scene from the movie Office Space? The scene when a group of disgruntled workers take an old printer out to a grass field and go to town with a baseball bat? A new business in Spokane is giving you a chance to live out that dream. It’s called Rage Spokane. “We thought this was a way to bring something unique to Spokane,” said Owner, Blake Crossley.>>
