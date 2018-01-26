No damage to Idaho Lincoln statue adorned with pizza costume

(AP) - State officials say there's no damage to a century-old statue of President Abraham Lincoln near the Idaho Statehouse that someone dressed in a pizza costume.



Idaho Department of Administration spokeswoman Diane Blume tells the Idaho Statesman that security officials noticed the giant pizza slice on the statue at about 7 a.m. Thursday and removed it.



Blume says a surveillance camera captured video of someone climbing the statue and running away, but there's not enough detail for facial features.



Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano says the agency hasn't received any information but is interested in knowing about defacement of public property.



Lincoln in 1863 signed the act that created the Idaho Territory and began the process of Idaho becoming a state in 1890.



